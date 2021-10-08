The Last Leg star Rosie Jones hits back at abuse after Question Time appearance

Photo credit: BBC

Comedian and The Last Leg star Rosie Jones has hit back at the abuse she received following her appearance on Question Time.

Rosie, who has cerebral palsy, appeared as part of the panel on Thursday's edition (October 7) of the BBC show alongside education secretary Nadhim Zahawi, shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy, LBC's Nick Ferrari and NFU president Minette Batters.

During the programme, Rosie spoke about Boris Johnson's Conservative Party Conference speech, saying the Prime Minister spoke a lot but: "I didn't hear anything."

She also spoke passionately about the need for minorities to feel safe on Britain's streets.

Following her appearance on the show, Rosie tweeted about the abuse she received online.

"The sad thing is that I'm not surprised at the ableist abuse I've received," she posted. "It's indicative of the country we live in right now.



"I will keep on speaking up, in my wonderful voice, for what I believe in."

Rosie also appeared on Loose Women on Friday (October 8), where she said the abuse had only made her "more determined to speak out for minorities".

"A lot of my job is going on stage and telling silly jokes about my boobies," Rosie told panelists Kaye Adams, Frankie Bridge, Jane Moore and Rachel Stevens.

"So actually to be given a platform where I can speak more seriously about what it's like to be disabled and gay and a woman in this country right now, it feels like such a powerful opportunity.

"Unfortunately after my appearance last night I got a lot of abuse online about how I looked and about how I sound and about my disability, and actually that makes me more determined to speak out for minorities because this country needs to be a better and more accepting place to live in."

