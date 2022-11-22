The Last Leg Sparks Backlash With 'Tasteless' Song About LGBTQ+ Rights In Qatar

Daniel Welsh
·8 min read
Friday's edition of The Last Leg ended in a parody of Three Lions, which has been met with a backlash.
The Last Leg has divided opinion over a song featured in Friday’s episode, which contained lyrics graphically describing the execution of gay men in Qatar.

Since it was announced over a decade ago that Qatar would be holding the 2022 World Cup, the decision has been heavily criticised, due to the country’s record on human rights, particularly with regard to migrant workers, women and the LGBTQ+ community.

Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar, and could lead to seven years in prison, with sexual activity between men potentially resulting in the death penalty.

The latest edition of Channel 4 show ended in a musical number parodying David Baddiel and Frank Skinner’s football anthem Three Lions.

At the beginning of the song, host Adam Hills was heard singing: “Everyone seems to know the score, but we just can’t ignore dead workers on the floor.”

Later in the routine, he and Jess Robinson sang: “So many jokes, so many sneers, but they’ll jail you if you’re queer, and we’ve known it for 12 years.

“But in Qatar if Alan Carr toured and was joined by Boy George and then even RuPaul, they could end up three heads on a spike, meanwhile Beckham’s grinning.”

After the song was posted online on Monday, its graphic lyrics were met with a backlash on Twitter, with many saying they felt the song missed the mark.

Others praised the routine, suggesting the lyrics were deliberately graphic and shocking to make a point:

HuffPost UK has contacted Channel 4 for comment.

Many key figures from the world of football have sparked criticism for their involvement in the 2022 World Cup.

In particular, David Beckham has come under fire over his ambassadorship deal with Qatar, which has been reported to be worth £10 million.

Comedian Joe Lycett previously said he would donate £10K to LGBTQ+ charities if David pulled out of the deal, or shred the money if he went ahead with it.

When David failed to cancel the arrangement, or even acknowledge Joe’s campaign, the comic went ahead with his end of the bargain, but later clarified that the money-shredding had been a staged stunt in order to drum up conversation.

Gary Lineker began the BBC’s World Cup broadcast with a speech highlighting the issues in Qatar, while Alex Scott received praise for sporting a “One Love” solidarity armband after it was revealed that the England squad would not be doing so.

