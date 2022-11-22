The Last Leg Sparks Backlash With 'Tasteless' Song About LGBTQ+ Rights In Qatar

Friday's edition of The Last Leg ended in a parody of Three Lions, which has been met with a backlash.

The Last Leg has divided opinion over a song featured in Friday’s episode, which contained lyrics graphically describing the execution of gay men in Qatar.

Since it was announced over a decade ago that Qatar would be holding the 2022 World Cup, the decision has been heavily criticised, due to the country’s record on human rights, particularly with regard to migrant workers, women and the LGBTQ+ community.

Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar, and could lead to seven years in prison, with sexual activity between men potentially resulting in the death penalty.

The latest edition of Channel 4 show ended in a musical number parodying David Baddiel and Frank Skinner’s football anthem Three Lions.

At the beginning of the song, host Adam Hills was heard singing: “Everyone seems to know the score, but we just can’t ignore dead workers on the floor.”

Our World Cup Anthem for Qatar. pic.twitter.com/CgjYDgdo2p — The Last Leg (@TheLastLeg) November 21, 2022

Later in the routine, he and Jess Robinson sang: “So many jokes, so many sneers, but they’ll jail you if you’re queer, and we’ve known it for 12 years.

“But in Qatar if Alan Carr toured and was joined by Boy George and then even RuPaul, they could end up three heads on a spike, meanwhile Beckham’s grinning.”

After the song was posted online on Monday, its graphic lyrics were met with a backlash on Twitter, with many saying they felt the song missed the mark.

Jauntily singing graphic descriptions of violence against queer people is not the hot take you think it is. Allyship is welcome, but this is so far off the mark it’s untrue. Especially in the light of the Club Q shooting in America. — Nathaniel J Hall (@NathanielJHall) November 22, 2022

This actually requires a trigger warning for that last line: refs to execution

British gesture politics is the worst. Imagine joking about LGBTQ+ ppl being executed to show your what? Allyship? When this is something that rly happens to ppl (none of those named, mind you) https://t.co/7nxEHO4MND — Jay - I MAKE VIDS ON BLACK UK SOCIAL HISTORY (@HyphenatedJay) November 22, 2022

Singing about Gay people getting beheaded is f*cking unhinged, even for UK Telly https://t.co/t7urCXQNSz — Mikey Walsh (@thatbloodyMikey) November 22, 2022

Self-congratulatory 'satire' is the absolute BANE of the left in this country, meaningless tripe that does nothing but pat itself on the back - and no one thought maybe straight people singing a jaunty little song about queer heads on spikes might not strike the right tone? https://t.co/SrDQfoVwSK — 🎄 Michael Tree Richardson 🎄 (@HRFMichael) November 22, 2022

Straight people what the fvck is wrong with your lot? In what world is joking about “three heads on a spike” funny when lgbt people in Qatar are thrown in prison or sentenced to death? https://t.co/u1L9BmVhP6 — ben (@ben___der) November 22, 2022

This is NOT the serve you think it is @TheLastLeg, in fact it's grim AF 😬 https://t.co/zqeRiLbvje — 🌟 Simon & his Live Laugh Love obsession 🌟 (@TheSimonC90) November 22, 2022

Definitely not sure gleefully singing about LGBTQ+ people being beheaded is quite it. https://t.co/gwg5L0Sf1d — Little hurt-me-not flower (@Puzzledbyadream) November 22, 2022

I understand what they were aiming for but joyfully singing about the beheading of gay men seems to have missed the point somewhat. #thelastleghttps://t.co/fL8r6bD3iI — Rob Gilbert-Warsop (@robpw2) November 22, 2022

“3 heads on a spike” I see what they were trying to do but turning such brutal, systematic, non-stop violence into a song just isn’t the way to raise awareness. This is so tasteless https://t.co/rccX2cqLVZ — ben (@benxwebsterx) November 22, 2022

Someone at @TheLastLeg had better explain how this was considered acceptable for broadcast https://t.co/qeM4905C1B — it's short for casserole (@TwitchyAndGay) November 22, 2022

I get that it's done in the spirit of allyship but jfc, have some respect — it's short for casserole (@TwitchyAndGay) November 22, 2022

@TheLastLeg - always appreciate you speaking out on important issues and using humour to do it. But “three heads on a spike” - really?! As a gay guy made me feel really uncomfortable guys, sorry - wasn’t expecting a closing comedy song to horrify me like that.. — James Walker (@james120793) November 18, 2022

i don’t think picking three random gay men and describing their potential execution if they happened to go to qatar is something to dance and sing gleefully about. besides, people *actually* are under threat in qatar, try and care about them. this is so disturbing to watch https://t.co/AdOudY6zxV — alana (@lana__ok) November 22, 2022

A group of writers wrote this, it was ticked off, they rehearsed it, and at no point did they think "wtf are we doing" https://t.co/g4xcZsugut — Zac (@thelonypone) November 22, 2022

I get what they're trying to do but when you know they're singing 'three heads on a spike' to a jolly tune then going home to watch the footie with their mates and not seeing any dissonance, it's not the allyship I'm looking for tbh. https://t.co/NWETNRj57A — non-binary finery 🦕🦖 (@charles_beswick) November 22, 2022

Singing about beheading gay people is absolutely not the hot take you think this is. Truly disgusting. https://t.co/xL64kGU32I — Coral DeVille (@CoralDeVille) November 22, 2022

Maybe today will be less soul-breaking than yesterday, I think, and then I open Twitter to find the video of the straight people singing the funny song about queer people getting killed. https://t.co/SPlMtPVJ4B — Jon Dryden Taylor (@jondrytay) November 22, 2022

I was a huge fan of @TheLastLeg from the start and @adamhillscomedy for many years, but this is really disgusting and not remotely funny. @Channel4 I expect better of you (all of you actually) https://t.co/2o8PtqG650 — Dr Emily Garside (@EmiGarside) November 22, 2022

No, sorry. Call me overly sensitive but whilst people are murdering us in our own spaces I don’t wanna see cishets singing graphic descriptions of the killing of queer people to a jaunty tune. I used to get shit like this sung at me in the playground. Have some reverence. https://t.co/wZX79Mc3x0 — Gareth Joyner (@garethjoyner) November 22, 2022

“Three heads on a spike” - it sent chills down me. I feel sick. — Gareth Joyner (@garethjoyner) November 22, 2022

It’s been pointed out that this aired on Friday, but queer people are murdered routinely. I would also like them to look LGBTQ+ Qataris people straight in the face and sing their jaunty song with a shit eating grin and see how that sits. — Gareth Joyner (@garethjoyner) November 22, 2022

You always hear about how many people it takes to create a TV show, so how did this manage to make it onto air without someone saying “hang on”? https://t.co/8rLgpwU77Y — Jon H (@127J_H) November 22, 2022

😳 this could hardly be in worse taste https://t.co/29Qhhx3QMX — Chris (@scoobschrisRL) November 22, 2022

Others praised the routine, suggesting the lyrics were deliberately graphic and shocking to make a point:

Unexpected tears at this. Don't underestimate the immense importance of this sort of allyship and visibility. Thank you @TheLastLeg. https://t.co/iFyrSCBsN3 — Duncan Hothersall🌹 (@dhothersall) November 22, 2022

Loving this.

“Three heads on spike” is very fittingly shockingly graphic. https://t.co/H9sLaQVw4b — Fabien Marry 🇪🇺 (@Fabien_UX) November 22, 2022

Spot on. 😕 — Alison 🌈 ❄🇪🇺 ⚫ (@AliceMerray) November 22, 2022

The only good version I've come across for this world cup — Becky (@BeckyBigglesto1) November 22, 2022

Fantastic ❤️ — Vicky Stewart (@Vicky216) November 21, 2022

Didn’t think so could love The Last Leg more than I already did. This is top class. — Gray Young 🏴🇺🇦 (@GYoung_N311) November 21, 2022

U really really need 2 release this on2 spotify. Its so much better than Baddiel & Skinner new version. The lyrics are so powerful. — Garys a fleabag (@GPincombe) November 21, 2022

This is the only bit of World Cup content I shall consume this year 🏳️🌈 https://t.co/NQ3jodgNFz — Louise Moore (@LouiseMoore_) November 22, 2022

HuffPost UK has contacted Channel 4 for comment.

Many key figures from the world of football have sparked criticism for their involvement in the 2022 World Cup.

In particular, David Beckham has come under fire over his ambassadorship deal with Qatar, which has been reported to be worth £10 million.

Comedian Joe Lycett previously said he would donate £10K to LGBTQ+ charities if David pulled out of the deal, or shred the money if he went ahead with it.

When David failed to cancel the arrangement, or even acknowledge Joe’s campaign, the comic went ahead with his end of the bargain, but later clarified that the money-shredding had been a staged stunt in order to drum up conversation.

Gary Lineker began the BBC’s World Cup broadcast with a speech highlighting the issues in Qatar, while Alex Scott received praise for sporting a “One Love” solidarity armband after it was revealed that the England squad would not be doing so.

