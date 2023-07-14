The Last Leg Presenters Improvise Brilliantly As Just Stop Oil Crash Live Broadcast

“I’m William,” the Just Stop Oil protestor said to presenter Adam Hills.

The presenters of The Last Leg reacted with comedic professionalism as three Just Stop Oil activists interrupted the start of the live Channel 4 comedy show.

Protesters sprayed orange confetti on the set and handed hosts Adam Hills, Alex Brooker and Josh Widdicombe orange Just Stop Oil hi-vis vests before being led away by security.

“This is not part of the show,” Adam noted as one of the protestors ran over to Adam and gave him a hug – with the host responding in kind.

“I’m William,” the Just Stop Oil protestor said as the host replied: “Hi William.”

As the commotion died down, Alex then mock rescued Josh – carrying him away from danger – to the strains of Adam singing I Will Always Love, presumably the Whitney Houston version from The Bodyguard.

As they settled down in their seats, Josh admitted he “shat himself”.

Just Stop Oil's latest protest – live broadcast of Channel 4's The Last Leg pic.twitter.com/Bglz6KxxYu — Graeme Demianyk (@GraemeDemianyk) July 14, 2023

Protesters also disrupted the opening night of the BBC Proms at the Royal Albert Hall after running on to the stage, setting off confetti cannon and sounding air horns.

The climate campaign group wrote on Twitter: “The pair set off confetti cannons and sounded air horns, demanding the UK government immediately halt all new oil and gas consents and licences.

“They attempted to address the audience before being forcibly removed.”

Just Stop Oil activists have recently interrupted the Ashes cricket test at Lord’s, with one activist carried off the field by England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow.

Protesters have also disrupted other sporting events in Britain this year, including Wimbledon, as well as other events including the Chelsea Flower Show.

