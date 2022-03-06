The Last Kingdom star teases more trouble in season 5

Michele Theil
·2 min read
Just a few days before Netflix's The Last Kingdom season five release, one of its stars has revealed that it won't be smooth sailing in the new episodes.

Ruby Hartley, who plays Stiorra in the historical show, has said that there will be more trouble ahead for her and her father Uhtred (Alexander Dremon).

In season four, Uhtred was left with a difficult decision to make: to choose between his daughter or his love Aethelaed (Millie Brady), and season five will continue to see their relationship in turmoil.

Hartley said: "I love their relationship in this season. Although it definitely goes up and down, I feel the only reason it does that is because they are just so similar."

"But in the end, they really love each other. She really loves her dad and speaking for Uhtred, I think he really loves her and I think that always comes through even when they’re arguing," she continued.

Hartley added that it was nice for Stiorra to have the "chance to fight alongside Uhtred and show him that she’s like a chip off the old block."

Hartley and Dremon will be joined by fellow returning cast members Emily Cox, Eliza Butterworth, Mark Rowley, Arnas Fedaravicus, Adrian Schiller, Cavan Clerkin, Millie Brady, Timothy Innes, Ewan Mitchell, and James Northcote.

According to Netflix, years have passed in season five since the events of the previous season.

Uhtred will face "his greatest enemies and suffer immeasurable loss on his quest towards fulfilling his destiny," and will discover that "the quest to unite England may well be linked to his own personal destiny."

"I feel like Uhtred's running round, trying to put out fires in season five. It's all about him as a protector. He tries and fails to protect his childre," Dremon said of his character's motivations in season five.

The Last Kingdom season five will air on Netflix from March 9.

