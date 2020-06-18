Jean Kennedy Smith: Last JFK sibling and US envoy dies aged 92

Breaking News image

Jean Kennedy Smith, a US envoy who played a key role in Northern Ireland peace process, has died aged 92.

Her daughter Kym confirmed her death to the New York Times on Thursday.

Ms Smith was the second youngest of the nine Kennedy siblings, who included President John F Kennedy and Senator Robert F Kennedy.

A diplomat, activist and humanitarian, Ms Smith was the last-surviving child of Joseph P Kennedy and Rose Fitzgerald.

Ms Smith served as the US ambassador to Ireland in the 1990s, playing an important role in attempts to end sectarian violence in Northern Ireland.

In 2011, US President Barack Obama awarded Ms Smith the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honour in the country.

She is survived by two daughters, Kym and Amanda, two sons, Stephen Jr and William, and six grandchildren.

