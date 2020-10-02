We are at the last hour: From Guterres to Prince Charles, world leaders bat for swift action at UNGA Biodiversity Summit

In September every year, the 192 Member States of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly come together from around the world to take part in a series of diplomatic discussions and multilateral meetings. This year's 75th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), that started on 22nd September and went on till 2nd October, was similar in some ways but vastly different in others. For one, most of the meetings were done virtually and the statements made by members were pre-recorded. Another key difference was a separate summit dedicated solely to the protection of our nature and wildlife. This meeting marked the end of the UN Decade on Biodiversity 2011-2020 and the beginning of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration 2021-2030.

The theme of the conference was "Urgent Action on Biodiversity for Sustainable Development" and was supposed to act as a precursor to the 15th Conference of Parties (COP 15) or the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) in 2021 that was to take place this year in Kunming, China. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been postponed to next year.

View photos In this photo provided by the United Nations, Sigrid Kaag, Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation of the Netherlands, addresses the General Assembly high-level meeting on the twenty-fifth anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women.speaks in the U.N. General Assembly Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in New York. (Rick Bajornas/UN Photo via AP) More

The UN General Assembly gathered in New York for the yearly meet. Image credit: Rick Bajornas/UN Photo via AP

This summit had was supposed to lay the groundwork and to develop a framework where nature is put on a path to recovery by 2030 in order to meet the SDGs.

Loudest Voices at the Summit and What They Said

Volkan BozkÄ±r

This year, the President of the UNGA is Turkish diplomat Volkan Bozkir. He kicked off the summit with an opening statement that really hit the nail right on the head.

While being soft-spoken, his words showed the extent of work that needs to be done before anyone can rest.

"Our existence on this planet depends entirely on our ability to protect the natural world around us...in the last 50 years, vertebrates " the category that includes everything from frogs to parrots to elephants " have declined by 68 percent." Bozkir said.

"If we continue down this path, we not only lose the beautiful riches of the world around us but jeopardize food security, water supplies, livelihoods, and our ability to fight diseases and face extreme events," he added.

View photos In this UNTV image, Volkan Bozkir, President of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, applaud as he delivers closing remarks, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at UN headquarters in New York. (UNTV via AP) More

Volkan Bozkir, President of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, applauds as he delivers closing remarks at UN headquarters in New York. Image credit: UNTV via AP

Bozkir spoke about the importance of nature for our social and economic life but also for our health. He asked the world leaders to use this summit as a precursor for the COP15 that will take place in Kunming, China next year.

He said, "COP15 in Kunming must-do for biodiversity what COP21 in Paris did for climate change."

Antonio Guterres

At the beginning of his statement, the Secretary-General of the UN AntÃ³nio Guterres made a plucky remark: "Humanity is waging war on nature. We need to rebuild our relationship with it."

Guterres said human beings are part of the fragile web of life. But with deforestation, climate change and converting the wilderness to produce food destroying earth, we are living with newer and deadlier diseases like HIV-AIDS, Ebola, and now COVID-19.

He lambasted world leaders for not keeping to their previous undertakings, saying, "Despite repeated commitments, our efforts have not been sufficient to meet any of the global biodiversity targets set for 2020."

View photos In this photo provided by the United Nations, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres briefs reporters during the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at UN headquarters in New York. (Rick Bajornas/UN Photo via AP) More