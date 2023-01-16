Tipoff about medical treatment led to arrest of mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro

Lorenzo Tondo
·3 min read

An Italian mob boss regarded as the last godfather of the Sicilian mafia was arrested after investigators received a tipoff that one of the world’s most-wanted criminals had been receiving medical treatment for a tumour at a well-known clinic in in Palermo, police sources have said.

Matteo Messina Denaro, 60, who has been in hiding since 1993, was apprehended as he came out of the private La Maddalena health facility on the outskirts of the Sicilian city, where special forces had been on guard since authorities first learned of his whereabouts three days ago.

According to sources, he had been periodically receiving treatment at the facility for about a year under the false name of “Andrea Bonafede”.

The mobster was once considered a candidate to be the Sicilian mafia’s boss of bosses, after the deaths of Bernardo Provenzano, in 2016, and Salvatore Riina, in 2017.

Investigators recounted that, at around 8.30 in the morning, Denaro, wearing a white wool cap, tinted eyeglasses and a brown sheepskin coat, had gone to the clinic with a sheet of paper in his hand containing the negative result of a covid test, a mandatory requirement for those like him who have to undergo therapy and a series of blood tests.

When the police broke into the building to arrest him, Denaro allegedly tried to flee but, on realising he was surrounded, did not put up any resistance. The police had already blocked all escape routes from the clinic and the roads.

Once in handcuffs, the special forces policemen asked the man: “What’s your name?”

“I am Matteo Messina Denaro,” the boss reportedly replied.

Some who witnessed the arrest, and understood that the man taken away in handcuffs was the notorious Sicilian boss, applauded the police, pumping their fists in the air.

Some photos of the boss after his arrest show how his face is very similar to the digital reconstruction of his appearance made by the Italian authorities, using the latest computer technology and information provided by Mafia turncoats. The quest to locate Denaro was complicated by the near-complete absence of recent photographs, with only a few identity photos taken in the late 1980s and early 90s.

The boss was subsequently taken to a military barrack and then to an airport where he will be transferred to a secret location. Soon Denaro will be moved to a maximum-security prison outside Sicily.

Nicknamed Diabolik or U Siccu (the skinny one), Denaro was born in Castelvetrano, Sicily, in 1962. His father was a powerful Cosa Nostra boss and Denaro thrived in the family business, building an illicit multibillion euro empire in the waste disposal, wind energy and retail sectors.

According to mafia informers and prosecutors, he holds the key to some of the most heinous crimes perpetrated by the Sicilian mafia, including the bomb attacks that killed the legendary anti-mafia magistrates Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino. In 2002, he was convicted and sentenced in absentia to life in prison for having personally killed or ordered the murder of dozens of people.

The mobster, who once infamously claimed, “I filled a cemetery, all by myself,” has apparently maintained his luxurious lifestyle, thanks to several bankrollers who, according to prosecutors, include politicians and businessmen. He was known for wearing expensive suits, a Rolex and Ray-Ban sunglasses.

Despite his powerful protection network, Denaro became increasingly isolated in recent years, according to mafia informants. Italian police investigators relentlessly seized his businesses and arrested more than 100 of his confederates, including cousins, nephews and his sister.

