Last-gasp Gloucester penalty proves the difference in entertaining West Country derby

Ben Coles
·4 min read
Last-gasp penalty proves the difference in rollicking West Country derby - Harry Trump/Getty Images
Gloucester 31-28 Bristol

An entertaining, tight West Country derby was just what the doctor ordered after a grim week for the Gallagher Premiership with Wasps' demise.

Adam Hastings' 77th-minute penalty proved to be the difference but either of Gloucester or Bristol would have been worthy winners here, soaking up the other's punches before retaliating in a welcomingly fun tussle.

Three of the eight tries came from loosehead props, with Val Rapava Ruskin and Ellis Genge doing their respective England claims little harm.

Val Rapava Ruskin scored Gloucester's fourth try - Harry Trump/Getty Images
Kicking to the corner from an offside penalty only to overthrow the lineout was a wasteful start from Gloucester, but they followed it up with some brighter moments, Ruan Ackermann making a fine turnover followed by a 50:22 kick from Santiago Carreras, which invited Gloucester's maul to produce the opening try. They duly delivered, Jordy Reid the scorer.

Bristol showed no lack of threat yet continually came unstuck when the try line beckoned, due to either Gloucester's defensive work or handling errors, with Reid and Ackermann in particular making life difficult.

With all their possession and territory in Gloucester's 22 Bristol were overdue a score, with their opening try supplied by Sam Bedlow after the centre did very well to spin out of tackle close to Gloucester's line to level the scores at 7-7.

Parity was brief. Chris Harris somehow recovered his deflected grubber before kicking over the top. Bristol scrambled back but Luke Morahan could only deliver a (forward) pass to Tom Whiteley who, forced back near the dead-ball line, rushed a clearance kick which didn't find touch. Gifted an appealing field position to launch an attack, Gloucester's pack went through the phases before Val Rapava Ruskin dove over the top of the previous ruck to score. Whiteley, showing no sign of injury, was then unceremoniously hooked after only 34 minutes.

Bristol to their credit hit back quickly, Ellis Genge's excellent carry off a lineout setting the tone before Piers O'Conor slipped through two Gloucester tacklers far too easily, stepping the last defender to score. Pat Lam must have despaired however with what followed. Bristol gave away a penalty for obstruction which Gloucester sent into touch in the visitors' 22.

Piers O'Connor was too easily allowed to score Bristol's second try - Harry Trump/Getty Images
The lineout might not have worked but Bristol knocked on, and from the resulting scrum after a brilliant pick-up and carry from Ackermann at the base Freddie Clarke went over for Gloucester's third.

Bristol responded instantly to start the second half, their two England props combining as Kyle Sinckler's pass found Genge who brushed off Lewis Ludlow and then a few more Gloucester defenders for fun to tie things up again. Four tries in four games would suggest that Genge is enjoying his return home.

Uren, the early replacement, came close to a cracking solo try only to be denied by Jonny May's tackle near the touchline, before it was Louis Rees-Zammit's turn to play try-saver. Bristol sliced through Gloucester around halfway and seemed destined to score through Dan Thomas, only for Rees-Zammit to track back brilliantly and punch the ball out from under Thomas's arm to stop the score.

Having gone so close twice Bristol finally found a way to secure their bonus-point try, Fitz Harding's carry from the base of a scrum followed by Uren sniping over to give Bristol the lead for the first time. Thanks to Santiago Socino and Rapava Ruskin the hosts weren't behind for long, Socino's offload sparking a break before Ruskin added his second try.

Adam Hastings enjoyed a perfect day against Bristol - Harry Trump/Getty Images
This game was either side's for the taking if they could execute, with Bristol notably blowing an overlap down the left wing. Uren, who could have had a hat-trick, once more went close but was stopped just about by Gloucester's defence. But after Henry Purdy gave away a penalty in defence Hastings continued his perfect day off the tee by nudging Gloucester ahead with three minutes left.

Bristol had a final blink of a chance, only to be turned over by Lloyd Evans and Jack Reeves as Gloucester held on. Having come into this game with only one win in their last seven against Bristol, Gloucester's record now looks healthier.

