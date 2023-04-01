Last-gasp Jean-Philippe Mateta strike gifts Roy Hodgson winning return to Crystal Palace - AFP/Ian Kington

What a noise erupted from Selhurst Park in the fourth minute of added time. Jean-Philippe Mateta’s thumped goal had gifted Crystal Palace three points at the very last. What a return for the golden oldie Roy Hodgson, delivering for his boyhood side a real hope of Premier League safety.

And for Hodgson - who was warmly cheered on his latest Sinatra-like comeback - what a relief it was. Because just before half-time there had been a moment when he must have wondered why he took Steve Parish’s call to come back. There was his team full of effort and initiative, leading in every statistic bar the one that matters - goals - when his captain Wilfried Zaha stretched and went straight down, clutching at the top of his thigh. Something had gone. Something serious. Hodgson, rightly, looked perplexed. And he gave his captain a sympathetic embrace as Zaha limped off the pitch, tears streaming down his face in recognition of the seriousness of his injury.

Zaha is more than the leader of this team. He is its engine. Leicester, who had done nothing when he was on the pitch, seized the opportunity of his leaving to take control. Palace, suddenly shorn of their talisman, sank deeper and deeper. And the Leicester substitute Ricardo Pereira struck with a rasper of a shot from Timothy Castagne’s cutback to put his side in the lead.

Hodgson, though, can take consolation from the fact his side is by no means bereft of character without their main man. Hope returned when Eberechi Eze thumped in a long range free-kick that bounced off the bar and hit the diving Daniel Iversen on the back, creeping over the line.

And then, when it looked as if the game was going to end with a point each, the substitute Jean-Philippe Mateta struck. As even his replacements worked, Hodgson left the pitch to applause from all corners. For Palace fans, his return could not have come too soon.