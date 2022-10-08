Last Days, review: surreal Kurt Cobain opera will entice Nirvana fans but doesn't truly reveal its star

As opera searches for new ways to make connections with a wider audience, the notion of new work based on films has been productive. Films by Hitchcock, Lars von Trier, Buñuel and others have offered composers links to familiar material, hooking audiences into a story they can recognise.

Now the successful ongoing collaboration between the Royal Opera and the Guildhall School of Music & Drama has lighted on the film Last Days by Gus van Sant, on the suicide of the singer Kurt Cobain of Nirvana, who died aged 27 in 1994. As conceived by librettist Matt Copson and composer Oliver Leith, this is no straightforward narration, but an enigmatic sequence of surreal events from which Cobain – renamed Blake in the opera, and sung in gender-neutral casting by Agathe Rousselle – withdraws into total isolation.

In Grace Smart’s set, a run-down kitchen in the countryside with a destroyed roof, which would suit an up-to-date version of act one in Wagner’s Die Walküre, Blake is harassed by visitors: a pert DHL delivery girl (Mimi Doulton) searching for a signature, two fervent Mormons (Seumas Begg and Kate Howden) who tell us their story in oppressive chant, and a superfan of Blake’s (the stratospheric Patricia Auchterlonie) who follows him around obsessively. Then on the phone there is Blake’s manager Trip (Cole Morrison) reeling off the demands for his next show in the high-speed style of a cattle dealer. Small wonder that Blake retreats into a cupboard, under a mattress, or beneath the house to avoid all this, saying and singing little.

Oliver Leith’s music is distinctive, conjuring sparse, thin sounds from a small group of strings (12 Ensemble) and the GBSR Duo of keyboard and percussion, unobtrusively conducted by Jack Sheen, and electronically moulded by Sound Intermedia. From wailing lower strings, repetitive keyboard mantras, and hypnotically chiming bells, it creates a variety of striking effects, and though the individual characterisations are strong, the sections of the piece do not quite cohere.

The performances under the joint direction of Copson and Anna Morrissey are wholly committed and accomplished, especially the stentorian death figure of the groundskeeper (Sion Goronwy). The piece keeps our attention for its 90 minutes, at least unless the final over-drawn-out evaporation of the score. The problem is that we have not quite heard enough from the withdrawn Blake to really care about his end; we echo a much earlier opera which ends in Dido’s suicide: "Remember me, but ah, forget my fate".

At the Linbury Theatre, Royal Opera House until 11 October

