‘The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey’ Review: Samuel L. Jackson and Dominique Fishback Shine in Apple TV+ Drama

Wrap Staff
·3 min read

“The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” is proof of how widely streaming services are broadening Hollywood content. Without an Apple TV+, it’s highly doubtful this limited series featuring a platonic familial story revolving around an elderly Black man and teenage Black girl would ever be made. This is despite the fact that the show is an adaptation of a 2010 book from acclaimed multi-genre author Walter Mosley, whose credits include “Devil in a Blue Dress” and the John Singleton-created FX series “Snowfall.” In fact, it took roughly a decade for producer and star Samuel L. Jackson and his team to get the series made. And it would have been tragic to be deprived of the stellar performances by both Jackson and the increasingly impressive Dominique Fishback (“Judas and the Black Messiah”).

As Ptolemy Grey, an elderly Black man battling dementia, Jackson has never been in finer form. But Fishback stands toe to toe with the giant as the teenage Robyn, yet another testament to her remarkable gift. Watching the two at work is a joy.

Jackson’s Ptolemy is a man in disarray. A hermit with memory and reality challenges whose only real contact with the outside world comes from his nephew Reggie (Omar Benson Miller), the only family member who genuinely cares about him and his well-being. When Reggie stops coming by, other relatives who have written him off and believe him to be not of sound mind, try to exploit him. Then Robyn, the daughter of his niece’s good friend, finds herself with nowhere to go after her mother’s death, and she ends up caring for Ptolemy. The quasi-grandfather-granddaughter bond the two form is one rarely depicted on screen in storylines for any race; for Black actors, it is even scarcer.

But “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” is not just about the relationship of two people at opposite ends of life’s spectrum — one nearing the close of his and another truly jump-starting hers. There’s a lot of action and backstory to devour. When Robyn takes Ptolemy to an appointment Reggie made with a specialist, things get beyond interesting. Ptolemy takes a drug that temporarily restores his memory and is transformed. While he is not completely the man he was before, we see intoxicating flashes of him in the prime of his youth: from his tough young life in Mississippi to his love affair with his beloved and unconventional wife.

Early in the series, Ptolemy is disheveled and somewhat shrunken. In contrast, Ptolemy 2.0 is virile, commanding and magnetically charismatic. Determined to get to the bottom of his nephew Reggie’s exodus from his life, Ptolemy also becomes a detective, which brings more than a hint of danger. That transformation not only magnifies Jackson’s tremendous depth as an actor but also paints a multidimensional portrait of the character, giving Ptolemy a dynamism so often denied Black male characters of any age on any screen.

While Robyn’s backstory is not quite as rich, she is far from idle and endures a few challenges of her own. Through her relationship with Ptolemy, she finds a purpose, and a sense of belonging that she has sadly never experienced. Upon their initial meeting, she desperately needs a place to stay and takes charge to make his highly unsanitary environment livable. Over time, that apartment becomes their home and they become family. And that sparks jealousy among Ptolemy’s blood relatives, who begin to challenge and undermine Robyn, accusing her of things to which she is simply not capable.

“The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” is not without its missteps. At times, the pacing can be too rushed in some scenes and too protracted in others. There are also some narrative details that don’t add all the way up. Ultimately, however, the series provides a spectacular showcase for two of Hollywood’s finest actors.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Samuel L. Jackson Jokingly Confirms Several Internet Rumors About Himself

    The 73-year-old actor tackled some of the various rumors — from his golf game to his acting style — during a segment on Wendesday's episode of The Tonight Show

  • Nina Dobrev Fans Have So Much to Say About Her Hair Change Inspired By Shaun White

    'Vampire Diaries' actress Nina Dobrev posted photos about her boyfriend Olympian Shaun White's retirement celebration. In the pics, Nina wears a red wig inspired after Shaun's signature hairdo.

  • Samuel L. Jackson Has Hilarious Response To Jonah Hill Beating His Cursing Record

    Cue some funny Jules Winnfield-esque rage from the “Pulp Fiction” star.

  • Manhunt launched for Pakistani father who ‘shot dead seven-day-old baby girl because he wanted a boy’

    Father is accused of killing infant daughter and fleeing after taking her from mother

  • Team Sonnet dominates Team Scotiabank to win championship at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Michael Bunting is more than just Matthews & Marner

    Michael Bunting may not win the Calder Trophy this season but in scoring 20 goals for the Leafs on a league-minimum contract, the Scarborough native has proven that his on-ice success is a product of more than just playing on a line with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner.&nbsp;

  • Flames-Avalanche is the West Final we deserve

    In a showcase of the conference's division leaders, the Avalanche and Flames put on quite the performance on Saturday night.

  • Leafs' demons won't discriminate based on playoff opponent

    Unlike other NHL powerhouses, the Maple Leafs appear vulnerable to defeat against any opponent so where they finish in the standings may not ultimately be as important as exercising Toronto's postseason demons.&nbsp;

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • Stingers lose 2nd straight to Cangrejeros at FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas

    The Edmonton Stingers' last two games away from home haven't gone to plan, losing by a combined 59 points to Puerto Rico's Cangrejeros. After falling 89-68 to the Cangrejeros in December, the Stingers followed it up with an even more lopsided defeat on Sunday night in Nicaragua, dropping the game 93-55 to their counterpart in Group A of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition. While the logo on the Edmonton jersey was the same for both losses, the names on the back were

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • OHL removes Flint Firebirds president from league due to inappropriate conduct

    Terry Christensen is out as Flint Firebirds president.

  • Brian McKeever aims to have fun, win gold medals in last dance at Paralympics

    It's the last dance for one of the greatest Canadian Paralympians of all-time. Brian McKeever, the 42-year-old from Canmore, Alta., owns a national-record 18 medals at the Winter Paralympics. Fourteen of those are gold, after he won the long-distance event on Monday in China. Beijing 2022 represents his sixth and final Games. McKeever, a cross-country skier, will race at least three times in China, beginning with the long-distance classical technique event on Sunday at 9:35 p.m. ET. He's also an

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Barry Rawlyk abruptly resigns as coach of U of S men's basketball team during playoff run

    The long-time coach of the University of Saskatchewan's men's basketball team has resigned — and no one is saying why. Barry Rawlyk took the top basketball job at the U of S in 2012. He's also general manager of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's Saskatchewan Rattlers. "When Huskie Athletics was made aware of the situation, Coach Rawlyk was put on administrative leave pending investigation," the university said in a statement sent to CBC. It did not clarify what it mean by "the situation." "