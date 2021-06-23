It's the last day to shop the competing Walmart Prime Day 2021 sale

The Walmart Deals for Days Sale is your last chance to shop discounts similar to Amazon Prime Day 2021.

Summer is bringing a whole lot more than just warmer weather! Not only did Amazon launch deals galore for Prime Day 2021 this Monday and Tuesday, tons of competing retailers, including Tory Burch and Kate Spade, had major savings events of their own, some of which are still going strong. One of the best we've seen? Walmart's Deals for Days Sale—and today's the last day to take advantage of it.

Through tonight, June 24, you can shop everything from vacuums to smart home gadgets at heavily discounted prices.

Calling kids to dinner has never been easier than with a Google Nest Mini.

One highly recommended product is the Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation), now down from $49 to $34.98, saving you $29%. (Note that you can get it for slightly less at Adorama.) We ranked this as one of our favorite smart speakers for its compact size and extremely responsive Google Assistant. Since it can also be mounted on a wall, it’s also perfect for individuals with small spaces. Performance wise, our senior smart home staff writer, Rachel Murphy, used it to easily turn off her office light when connected to a smart plug and monitor her smart thermostat, all with no issues or lag times. While it won't stack up to larger speakers, the sound quality on this gadget was also decent for the size, and it can automatically adjust the volume to suit background noise. For example, if the speaker was set to a lower volume, and Rachel asked Google Assistant a question, it would reply at a higher volume in order to accommodate for the noise level in the room—something that's great for parents with loud children or those with roommates.

Keep on scrolling for the rest of the best home, tech and beauty deals from this huge Walmart savings event.

The best deals to shop from Walmart's Deal for Days sale

Get a pressure cooker for your impending fall stews.

Vacuums from Bissell, Hoover, and Shark are all discounted here.

Samsung's Galaxy Active 2 is simply the best smartwatch for Android phone users.

These top-rated beauty products will make great additions to your skincare routine.

'Harry Potter' fans will love the discount on this top-rated Hogwarts castle set.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Prime Day 2021: It's the last day to shop this competing Walmart sale