It's the last day to shop the competing Walmart Prime Day 2021 sale
Summer is bringing a whole lot more than just warmer weather! Not only did Amazon launch deals galore for Prime Day 2021 this Monday and Tuesday, tons of competing retailers, including Tory Burch and Kate Spade, had major savings events of their own, some of which are still going strong. One of the best we've seen? Walmart's Deals for Days Sale—and today's the last day to take advantage of it.
Through tonight, June 24, you can shop everything from vacuums to smart home gadgets at heavily discounted prices.
One highly recommended product is the Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation), now down from $49 to $34.98, saving you $29%. (Note that you can get it for slightly less at Adorama.) We ranked this as one of our favorite smart speakers for its compact size and extremely responsive Google Assistant. Since it can also be mounted on a wall, it’s also perfect for individuals with small spaces. Performance wise, our senior smart home staff writer, Rachel Murphy, used it to easily turn off her office light when connected to a smart plug and monitor her smart thermostat, all with no issues or lag times. While it won't stack up to larger speakers, the sound quality on this gadget was also decent for the size, and it can automatically adjust the volume to suit background noise. For example, if the speaker was set to a lower volume, and Rachel asked Google Assistant a question, it would reply at a higher volume in order to accommodate for the noise level in the room—something that's great for parents with loud children or those with roommates.
Keep on scrolling for the rest of the best home, tech and beauty deals from this huge Walmart savings event.
The best deals to shop from Walmart's Deal for Days sale
Kitchen and home
Get the Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Container 20-Piece Set for $31.98 (Save $8)
Get The Pioneer Woman Cowboy Rustic 14-Piece Knife Block Set for $39 (Save $30.97)
Get the Instant Pot Viva 6-Quart Pressure Cooker for $59 (Save $40)
Get the Intex Explorer K2 2-Person Inflatable Kayak for $190.99 (Save $99)
Get the J.A. Henckels Classic 16-Piece Knife Set for $199.95 (Save $293.05)
Vacuums
Get the Tineco PWRHERO11 Cordless Vacuum for $149 (Save $50)
Get the eufy by Anker 35C Robot Vacuum for $149 (Save $50.99)
Get the Shark Pet Pro Stick Vacuum (IZ140) for $149 (Save $110)
Get the eufy by Anker G30 Verge Robot Vacuum for $169 (save $180.99)
Tech
Get the Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation) for $34.98 (Save $20)
Get the Bose Solo3 Wireless Headphones from $99.99 (Save $169.96 to $199.96)
Get the Samsung CB4 11.6-Inch Celeron Chromebook (32 GB) for $159 (Save $70.99)
Get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 (40mm) for $199.99 (Save $79.01)
Beauty
Get the Philosophy Purity Made Facial Cleanser for $16.99 (Save $5.21)
Get the St. Tropez Bronzing Water Mist for $25.65 (Save $4.35)
Kids and games
Get the Beyblade Burst Rise Hypersphere Vortex Battle Set for $15.88 (Save $34.11)
Get the Nintendo Switch Luigi's Mansion 3 Game for $39.88 (Save $10.06)
Get the LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Great Hall Set for $80 (Save $19.99)
Shop the Walmart Deals for Days Sale
