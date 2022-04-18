It’s the last day to register to vote in Kentucky’s primaries. Here’s 2 ways to do so.

Monday, April 18 is not only tax day this year, it’s also the deadline to register to vote in the 2022 primaries in Kentucky.

The primaries are just a month away – Tuesday, May 17 – but Kentucky residents must be registered by 4 p.m. Monday to cast a ballot.

Here’s two ways to register last-minute, plus a how to check your registration status.

Am I registered to vote in Kentucky? How can I check?

If you believe you may already be registered to vote or just want to make sure everything is in order, you can use the Kentucky State Board of Elections voter information search.

To pull up your record, you will need to input your legal first and last name, as well as your birth date. If there are multiple entries for a given name, you may also need to enter the last four digits of you Social Security Number.

How can I register to vote in Kentucky?

Here’s two ways to register to vote in Kentucky by 4 p.m. April 18:

You can submit an application online at the state board’s website. The portal accepts new applications and applications for changes to existing registrations. You will be asked to provide verifying information, like your date of birth, SSN and address and will make a selection for party affiliation.

Note, you are not registered to vote until your county clerk approves the submission. You should receive a confirmation card by snail mail once your submission is approved.

Those who would like to submit an application in person can do so by 4 p.m. April 18 at their county clerk’s office. If you would like to print and pre-fill your application, you can find a printable version online.

If you live in Fayette County, the clerk’s office is located at 162 East Main St. in Lexington. The office can be reached by phone at 859-253-3344. You can also email voters@fayettecountyclerk.com.

If you live outside Fayette County, you can look up your county clerk with this online tool.

Who can register to vote in Kentucky?

The commonwealth has the following eligibility requirements to vote:

Story continues

Must be a U.S. citizen

Must be a resident of Kentucky for at least 28 days prior to the election.

Must be 18 years old on or before the general election. Kentucky residents who are 17 but will be 18 by the general election can register

Must not be a convicted felon, or must be a past felon whose right to vote has been restored.

Must have been judged “incompetent” by a Kentucky court.

Must not claim the right to vote outside Kentucky.

What about changing my party affiliation?

Kentucky is a closed primary state, meaning only voters registered to a party may vote in that party’s primary election.

The deadline for registered voters to change their affiliation for the May 2022 primaries has already passed. It fell on Dec. 31.

Other important 2022 primary dates

Tuesday, April 19: Books close for voter registration in Kentucky’s Tuesday, May 17 primary elections

Tuesday, May 3: Online absentee ballot request portal closes

Tuesday, May 10: Final day to apply for a military/overseas ballot

Thursday, May 12: In-person absentee voting begins

Saturday, May 14: In-person absentee voting concludes

Tuesday, May 17: Primary Election Day