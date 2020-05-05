‘The Last Dance’ Inspires ESPN To Fill Sunday Dance Card With 3 New Docs

Click here to read the full article.

Turns out, The Last Dance is not the end, but the beginning.

After ESPN found a ratings bonanza with the Michael Jordan/Bulls doc “The Last Dance” on Sunday nights, ESPN Films’ 30 for 30 series will pick up the Sunday night baton when Dance ends.

Just as The Last Dance was moved up to give sports-hungry fans something to watch during the coronavirus pandemic, ESPN has bumped the three new documentaries into May and June.

Leading off the slate on Sunday, May 24 will be part one of the two-part film LANCE, which features unprecedented access to Lance Armstrong who delivers personal perspective on his towering rise and dramatic fall from grace. LANCE is directed by Marina Zenovich (Fantastic Lies, Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind). Part two will premiere the following Sunday, May 31.

Be Water, an intimate look at the life and motivations of martial arts legend Bruce Lee, will debut on Sunday, June 7. Directed by Bao Nguyen, the film received acclaim at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, as did LANCE.

Finally, on June 14, AJ Schnack’s, Long Gone Summer, an official selection of the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival, chronicles Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa’s storied 1998 home run chase. For the first time, both men discuss that summer at length, including its undeniable complications.

Libby Geist, Vice President & Executive Producer, ESPN Films and Original Content said, “It’s a great feeling to bring three more epic documentary projects to sports fans who so need it right now. Moving up these films is no easy task, but it’s absolutely worth the effort to get them on the air for audiences to experience together. It’s a mix of fascinating topics, compelling characters and some of the absolute best storytelling our team has cranked out. The whole ESPN Films team is working hard to entertain fans while we wait for live sports to return and give them a distraction while we go through these hard times.”

LANCE Part 1 airs Sun., May 24, 9m ET. Part 2 airs Sun., May 31, 9pm ET.

Be Water airs Sun., June 7, 9pm ET.

Long Gone Summer airs Sun., June 14, 9pm ET.

The films will be made available on ESPN+ immediately after their respective premieres, along with the rest of the 30 for 30 library.

