Last chemical weapon in nation’s stockpile in Central Kentucky has been destroyed

The last rocket in the nation’s aging chemical weapons stockpile was destroyed Friday at the Blue Grass Army Depot in Madison County, completing a disarmament process that has been in the works for decades, the Defense Defense Department said Friday.

“This is a momentous day for the U.S. chemical demilitarization program,” Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth said in a news release from the Department of Defense. “After years of design, construction, testing and operations, these obsolete weapons have been safely eliminated. The Army is proud to have played a key role in making this demilitarization possible.”

The last of the munitions at the Army Depot was an M55 rocket containing sarin nerve agent. The process of destroying the more than 523 tons of chemical weapons at the site began four years ago, in June 2019.

The effort was completed by “a joint-venture team led by Bechtel National, Inc. and Parsons Corporation, using neutralization and explosive destruction technologies to eliminate more than 100,000 mustard agent and nerve agent-filled projectiles and nerve agent-filled rockets,” the news release stated.

The process of closing the facilities where the weapons were destroyed will happen over the next three or four years, according to the Defense Department.

Michael S. Abaie, the executive officer of the Assembled Chemical Weapons Alternatives Program, said the process will include “disposal of secondary wastes, decontamination and decommissioning of facilities and equipment, disposition of property, demolition of some facilities, and close-out of contracts and environmental permits.

“During closure, the safety of the workforce, the public and the environment will remain the program’s top priority,” he said in the release.

The only other U.S. facility still housing chemical weapons was the U.S. Army Pueblo Chemical Depot in Colorado. The Defense Department said that location completed its work of destroying more than 780,000 projectiles containing mustard agent June 22.

