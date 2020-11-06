Last chance for Vuelta a España climbers at La Covatilla – Preview

And so, somehow and somewhat unbelievably, we’re finally here: at the far end of a fraught, disjointed and hugely unpredictable season, about to tackle the last summit finish of both the Vuelta a España and the 2020 UCI WorldTour.

All that’s left on Sunday evening before the curtain falls for good on 2020 road racing – and the Vuelta teams’ mass stampede for the Madrid-Barajas airport and that last flight home - will be one hotly disputed, bunch sprint stage, and the podium ceremonies as November darkness falls on Madrid’s main boulevard, Paseo de la Castellana.

Before that, though, on Saturday we’ll be able to enjoy a spectacularly difficult, last summit finish, the seventh of the 2020 Vuelta, and certainly the most important. After all, the GC is still undecided, and at the end of a rollercoaster season Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) is looking to defend his second overall Grand Tour title and Vuelta in two years, but with less than a minute’s advantage in hand.

There’s everything to play for, then, and multiple different outcomes still on the table, from Roglič going on the attack and taking a fifth stage win, to all or any of his rivals trying to push him over the GC precipice.

On a stage with six classified climbs, the last and most important, the Alto de la Covatilla, has been tackled four times before in the Vuelta a España - in 2018, 2011, 2006 and 2002. But there’s a crucial difference. Each previous occasion La Covatilla has acted as a springboard for early GC action in the first week, which could explain why the differences two years ago, for example, were only a minute between the main favourites, on a day where Ben King tracked down Bauke Mollema for a second lone stage win, and Simon Yates began a brief, somewhat unanticipated, first spell in the overall lead.

At 11.4 kilometres long, ranked Hors Categorie and with an average gradient of 7 per cent, la Covatilla was originally built as an access road to the ski pistes on the Sierras de Gredos, the same mountain range where the Vuelta had its final mountain stage last year.

“The climb is exactly the same as it was when I won it,” retired racer Santi Blanco told Cyclingnews. He was the first-ever rider to triumph on La Covatilla way back in 2002 and now is working with Unipublic on the Vuelta.

"The only thing that can change is the weather, which can have a big effect on a climb as wide open and exposed as that. If there’s a headwind, and it’s often really windy on top there, it’ll be much harder to establish any big gaps.”

In early November, as you might expect, the weather is not expected to be pleasant. As for Friday lunchtime, strong winds of up to 80 kph and heavy rains were forecast overnight for the summit. Although the wind is expected to drop and the rain to decrease throughout Saturday, temperatures at the race finish late in the afternoon are forecast to inch up to a very chilly maximum of five degrees Celsius at best. Brrr.

Although the Vuelta’s official race manual says that the middle section of La Covatilla is the hardest, with a good third averaging over nine per cent, Blanco - born in Bejar, the town at the foot of the climb so he knows the region like the back of his hand - sais in fact the climb is hard from start to finish.

“There’s some very hard ramps early one, and you’ve got to get a good pace right from the start,” he noted.

The one downhill segment that matters the most is with two kilometres to go, “but then it kicks up again, and the last part” - this will be dependent on exactly where the finish is located - "is pretty steadily uphill as well. But the road is well surfaced and wide, and that won’t be any problem for the riders, at least.”

Interviewed on Friday about the same climb by Spanish TV, four-time Vuelta winner Roberto Heras, also born locally, coincided with his compatriot Blanco about the climb.

“If I was going to attack the leader, I’d go for it right from the bottom where it’s tough,” he argued. “And that little descent near the top, I think it does more harm than good.” Heras also pointed out that there are almost always headwinds on La Covatilla.

