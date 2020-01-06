Last Chance U's Ronald Ollie signs with Toronto Argonauts

The Canadian Football League’s Toronto Argonauts are getting a familiar face in defensive lineman Ronald Ollie.

One of the stars of Netflix’s Last Chance U — a documentary series surrounding a Mississippi JUCO school’s football team and their athletes — Ollie most recently had a chance with the Oakland Raiders, but was cut in training camp.

The 23-year-old was named All-State second team defence in 2014 as a member of East Mississippi Community College and was a key member his last two years at Nicholls State.

One other personality from the docu-series, Dakota Allen, appeared on the CFL negotiation list for the Edmonton Eskimos, but will remain with the Jacksonville Jaguars for the time being.

