Last Chance U's Ronald Ollie signs with Toronto Argonauts

The star of the Netflix series will be in the CFL next season. (Getty)

The Canadian Football League’s Toronto Argonauts are getting a familiar face in defensive lineman Ronald Ollie.

One of the stars of Netflix’s Last Chance U — a documentary series surrounding a Mississippi JUCO school’s football team and their athletes — Ollie most recently had a chance with the Oakland Raiders, but was cut in training camp.

The 23-year-old was named All-State second team defence in 2014 as a member of East Mississippi Community College and was a key member his last two years at Nicholls State.

One other personality from the docu-series, Dakota Allen, appeared on the CFL negotiation list for the Edmonton Eskimos, but will remain with the Jacksonville Jaguars for the time being.

