Netflix has set a premiere date for the fifth and final football-focused season of “Last Chance U” — and announced that the franchise is spinning off into the sport of basketball.

“Last Chance U: Laney” premieres July 28, following the Laney Eagles, a junior college football team in Oakland, California.

But fans will have to wait until 2021 for “Last Chance U: Basketball,” which will document the East Los Angeles Community College basketball team during their 2019-2020 season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Also Read: 'Cobra Kai' Moves From YouTube to Netflix

“We’re thrilled to be able to delve into the world of Laney College for our fifth season and to have had the opportunity to document the incredible grit and drive of these JUCO players in Oakland, CA. With this series, we always wanted to give viewers a raw behind-the-scenes look at junior college athletics and we’re excited to expand the LCU legacy onto the court with JUCO basketball,” said director and executive producer Greg Whiteley.

Here is the official description for “Last Chance U: Laney” from Netflix:

“Season five of Last Chance U brings viewers inside the hustle and grind of Laney College JUCO football where the Laney Eagles are embarking on a new season to defend their 2018 national championship. Under the leadership of the legendary Coach John Beam, the Laney players must overcome injuries, road blocks, and the pressure to prove themselves once again. This season set in the heart of Oakland, CA provides a rich backdrop, showing how the culture and community has shaped this program, team and their outlook on the game of football.”

“Last Chance U” premiered in 2016. The series is a Netflix production in association with Condé Nast Entertainment, Endgame Entertainment and One Potato Productions.

Read original story ‘Last Chance U’ Sets Premiere Date for 5th and Final Season, Franchise to Spin-Off With Basketball Version At TheWrap