'Last Chance U' coach facing felony charges for allegedly attempting to silence newspapers

Director Greg Whiteley and Independence Community College football coach Jason Brown watch a practice during a shoot for the Netflix series “Last Chance U.” in Independence, Kan. (Dion Lefler/The Wichita Eagle via AP)

Jason Brown’s tenure as head coach of the football team at Kansas’ Independence Community College came to an end in February when it was revealed that he had texted a German-born player “I am your new Hitler.”

As it turns out, there was even more to the story.

Jason Brown and the fake Johnnie Cochran Law Firm

The Montgomery Country Attorney’s Office filed eight felony counts against Brown on Friday for allegedly trying to silence local newspapers by stealing the identity of a lawyer, the Parsons Sun reports.

The charges reportedly include four felony counts of blackmail and four felony counts of identity theft, as well as two counts of misdemeanor criminal false communication. Those charges reportedly stems from an investigation into emails sent to the Montgomery County Chronicle and Independence Daily Reporter.

It is alleged that in Oct. 2018, Brown posed as an attorney from the Cochran Law Firm in California, which was founded by famed defense attorney Johnnie Cochran. Brown reportedly sent a cease-and-desist email to the Chronicle and Reporter after the paper published an editorial about a fight involving Brown’s team.

Brown allegedly sent another email to the papers regarding the their coverage of the “I am your new Hitler” story. He also reportedly sent a similar email to a former Independence assistant coach.

The Chronicle reportedly questioned the authenticity of the emails, and turned them over to the local sheriff’s department. The emails from a Yahoo! address were reportedly traced to IP addresses on devices belonging to Brown, who reportedly used an address that had a domain name similar to the Cochran Law Firm.

Netflix will still air ‘Last Chance U’ season 4

Despite the “I am your new Hitler” and fake lawyer sagas, it is reported that Netflix still plans to air the fourth season of “Last Chance U,” which will include coverage of Brown’s resignation.

We’ll see which email addresses he fires up when the cameras are on.

