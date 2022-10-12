It's your last chance to shop the best Amazon Prime Day deals under $50

Kate Tully Ellsworth, Reviewed
·8 min read

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. 

It's Amazon Prime Day...again. Right now, you can shop the Prime Early Access Sale for massive discounts ahead of Black Friday 2022, including $90 AirPods, a $25 Fire TV Stick and Keurig machines under $50.

Prime Early Access Sale

If you're on the lookout for the best Amazon Prime Day deals under $50, we've got you covered. Here are the top 20 products to shop now during this incredible two-day savings event.

1. $25: Fire TV Stick 4K

Best Amazon deals under $50: Amazon Fire TV 4K Stick
Best Amazon deals under $50: Amazon Fire TV 4K Stick

We love the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K—and so do Amazon shoppers, who give this streaming device 4.7 stars. It can plug into just about any TV and features all the best streaming apps out there, including Amazon Prime Video, DIsney+, Hulu, HBO Max, and Netflix. It's also compact, meaning it won't be an eyesore.

$24.99 at Amazon (save $25)

2. $35: Echo Show 5

Best Amazon deals under $50: Echo Show 5
Best Amazon deals under $50: Echo Show 5

Ever wondered what an Amazon Echo would be like with a video screen? Now you don't have to; the Amazon Echo Show 5 is one of the most popular deals people are shopping during the Prime Early Access Sale and it's not surprising to see why. It's a whopping $50 off and makes an incredible gift for the holidays, especially if you're buying yourself one, too.

$34.99 at Amazon (save $50)

3. $50: Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker

A Keurig for less than $50? I'll take 12. The Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker is perfect for the person who only drinks one cup of coffee. It comes in a variety of fun colors and is compatible with any K-Cup you can buy. It's half off during the Amazon Prime Day sale event—a price that rivals the K-Mini's Black Friday savings.

$49.99 at Amazon (save $50)

4. $45: Waterpik Water Flosser

The Waterpik is one of the best products you can shop on Amazon, especially if you can pick one up for a great discount. Our editors swear by it. The Waterpik makes a great gift for anyone on your list who claims to love the dentist (we all know one). It comes in four colors and features a large water basin and flexible hose.

$44.99 at Amazon (save $55)

5. $30: Crest 3D Whitestrips

Best Amazon deals under $50: Crest Whitestrips
Best Amazon deals under $50: Crest Whitestrips

Crest 3D Whitestrips remain one of the most popular deals our readers shop during major deal holidays, whether it's Prime Day or Black Friday. Right now, you can snag 44 strips for just $29.99, 35% off the normal retail price. We don't expect to see a deal this good until Black Friday, so order these while they're still on sale.

$29.99 at Amazon

6. $12: Rapid Covid Tests

Nearly 200,000 Amazon shoppers have rated these COVID-19 rapid tests, and right now, they're just over $12 during the Prime Early Access Sale. Prime members can take advantage of these savings until midnight, so snag a few boxes while you can at this discounted price. The test claims to provide COVID-19 results within 15 minutes with an easy-to-use at-home nasal swab.

$12.19 at Amazon (save $5.79)

7. $17: Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

This small-yet-mighty sleeping mask is a favorite among Amazon shoppers, who give it a 4.7-star rating after more than 15,000 reviews. The Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask is 30% off during this week's Prime Day sale and comes in four variations: berry, gummy bear, sweet candy, and vanilla. The vial is quite small—less than an ounce—making it a great option if you're looking to just test the mask and see if you like it.

$16.80 at Amazon (save $7.20)

8. $30: JBL Go 3 Portable Speaker

Best Amazon deals under $50: JBL Speaker
Best Amazon deals under $50: JBL Speaker

You can take this powerful little speaker on the go easily. The JBL Go 3 is waterproof and equipped with Bluetooth, so you can take it with you whether you’re boating, kayaking or hiking in the rain. Plus, it comes in eight fun colors, so you can pick one that speaks to your soul.

$29.95 at Amazon

9. $27: Milk Frother

Best Amazon deals under $50: Milk Frother
Best Amazon deals under $50: Milk Frother

Want that Starbucks-quality drink without actually having to leave the house? Pick up the Zulay Milk Frother, which holds a 4.6-star rating from more than 78,000 Amazon shoppers. The frother is on sale for $26.99, but if you use the on-page coupon, you can unlock an additional 15% off, bringing the price down to $22.94.

$22.94 at Amazon (save $7.05)

10. $49: Sun Joe Chainsaw

Best Amazon deals under $50: Sun Joe chainsaw
Best Amazon deals under $50: Sun Joe chainsaw

Sue Joe products are incredibly popular among our readers—and this $50 handheld chainsaw is no different. The Sun Joe electric handheld chainsaw is small and mighty, coming in around 8 pounds and featuring a 14-inch chain. It's perfect for tree maintenance and light yard projects in your home.

$49 at Amazon (save $10)

11. $28: Men's Levi's 505 Jeans

Best Amazon deals under $50: Levi's Men's 505 Jeans
Best Amazon deals under $50: Levi's Men's 505 Jeans

Levi's makes some of the best men's jeans out there, according to the 100,000 Amazon reviewers who give this pair of 505 jeans a 4.5-star rating. During the Prime Early Access Sale, you can nab this pair of men's jeans for 60% off, or just over $27. And if this particular style isn't for you, check out the rest of the Levi's collection, where a number of other styles are also heavily discounted, including the men's 501 jeans and 512 jeans.

$27.80 at Amazon (save $41.70)

12. $49: AncestryDNA kit

Best Amazon deals under $50: AncestryDNA
Best Amazon deals under $50: AncestryDNA

AncestryDNA kits are 50% off during the Prime Early Access Sale, so if you haven't yet unlocked the mysteries of your genetics, now's the time. Our editors love AncestryDNA and have had a ball uncovering their hidden family secrets. Through the AncestryDNA kit, you receive a detailed breakdown of your ethnicity and connect to others in the Ancestry system who share your DNA.

$49 at Amazon (save $50)

13. $13: Discovery Kids Gemstone Dig Kit

Best Amazon deals under $50: Discovery Kids Kit
Best Amazon deals under $50: Discovery Kids Kit

Need a good gift for a kid in your life? Check out this Discovery Kids Gemstone Dig Kit, which is on sale for just $12.97 right now. Kids can act like archaeologists, breaking into rocks and uncovering colorful gems inside. The kit includes a mallet, chisel, paintbrush, and more.

$12.97 at Amazon (save $7.02)

14. $20: Atlas Coffee

Best Amazon deals under $50: Atlas Coffee
Best Amazon deals under $50: Atlas Coffee

Love trying different coffee blends? We recommend trying Atlas Coffee, which features blends from different countries, allowing you to expand your tastes. This particular four-pack bundle is on sale right now for $19.99, or $5 off the normal retail price. You receive four bags of whole bean or freshly ground coffee from Uganda, Nicaragua, Peru, and India.

$19.99 at Amazon (save $5)

15. $13: Amazon Smart Plug

Best Amazon deals under $50: Smart Plug
Best Amazon deals under $50: Smart Plug

Turn any device in your home into a smart one with this tiny plug, which is half off on Amazon right now. The plug works with Amazon Echo devices, so you can use your voice to control just about anything you plug into it. You'll need an Echo to use it (don't worry, those are on sale too).

$12.99 at Amazon (save $12)

16. $30: Blink Mini

If you've been on the hunt for a high-quality indoor security camera, we recommend checking out the Blink Mini, which is on sale right now for just $29.99 (54% off its normal price). Amazon shoppers love it for its high-quality video stream and ease of use. This particular bundle comes with two cameras and a free 30-day trial of the Blink Subscription Plan. You can also snag three cameras for just $44.99 right now (save $40).

$29.99 at Amazon (save $35)

17. $22: Large clothing storage bags

Best Amazon deals under $50: Storage
Best Amazon deals under $50: Storage

Our readers are obsessed with this Prime Early Access deal right now—you can get a six-pack of clothing storage for just $21.60, or $24 off its normal price. These containers are perfect for clothes, blankets, holiday decor, and more. They stack, slide under beds, and fit beautifully in smaller spaces.

$21.60 at Amazon (save $23.39)

18. $29: Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

Best Amazon deals under $50: Echo Dot
Best Amazon deals under $50: Echo Dot

We love a good deal on an Echo Dot. During Prime Early Access, you can get an Echo Dot (3rd Gen) and a Bluetooth color bulb for under $30. This kit allows you to control the lights in a specific room with just your voice; and if you love it, you can pick up another bundle (or seven, depending on how many rooms you have).

$28.79 at Amazon (save $26.19)

19. $8: Car Trash Can with Lid

Best Amazon deals under $50: Car trash can
Best Amazon deals under $50: Car trash can

Ever been in your car and thought, "Man I could really use a trash can in here"? Good news—Amazon heard you, and right now, you can get this reviewer-favorite car trash can for just $8. It's perfect for that tiny car trash you accumulate, like straw wrappers and receipts. It fits easily over headrests so the driver can always have easy access.

$7.99 at Amazon (save $17)

20. $23: Kindle Paperwhite Fabric Cover

The Kindle Paperwhite is the best we've ever tested, and while it's on sale right now for just $99, we're eyeballing this fabric cover, which is on sale for $22.99 right now. You can get it in three colors: black, navy, and lavender. Whether you're taking advantage of the killer Kindle Paperwhite sale or shopping for the model you currently own, this is a great deal on a protective cover.

$22.99 at Amazon (save $7)

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon deals under $50: Best Amazon Prime Day deals under $50

Latest Stories

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Shapovalov falls out of Japan Open in three-set semifinal loss to Fritz

    TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances. In the other semifi

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • Andreescu powers past Samsonova in WTA San Diego Open upset

    SAN DIEGO — If Bianca Andreescu needed a spark to ignite her return to tennis's top tier, she might have found it Monday night after knocking off Russian Liudmila Samsonova in the WTA San Diego Open. The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., upset the red-hot Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in the opening round of the women's singles tournament in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes at the new seaside Barnes Tennis Center. The 23-year-old Samsonova, ranked 23rd in the world and a winner of thr

  • Canada blends experience and youth in roster for Americas Rugby Trophy competition

    Toronto Arrows flanker Lucas Rumball leads Canada's 32-man roster for the new Americas Rugby Trophy competition scheduled for later this month in Brazil. The three-country developmental tournament, whose matches are not considered to have full test status, also features Brazil and Chile. Canada opens against Chile on Oct. 21 before facing Brazil on Oct. 26, with both matches in Mogi das Cruzes, some 65 kilometres east of Sao Paulo. At test level, the Canadians are ranked 23rd in the world while

  • Injuries hit Toronto FC hard ahead of MLS regular-season finale in Philadelphia

    Toronto FC will be without at least four starters, including Italians Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito, for Sunday's MLS regular-season finale at the Philadelphia Union. Insigne and Criscito are both out with lower body injuries, according to the team's injury report released Saturday. Midfielder Jonathan Osorio (neurological dysfunction) and suspended fullback Richie Laryea are also unavailable. Italian winger Federico Bernardeschi (lower body) is listed as questionable. Midfielder Kosi Th

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • Where will the Raptors finish in the East?

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at the roles of several starters and break down how the Raptors can enter the next tier in the East. Full episode looking at the roles of Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam and more is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Canadian women defeat Morocco 4-0 in international soccer friendly in Spain

    JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, Spain — Despite missing captain Christine Sinclair and other veterans through injury, Canada coach Bev Priestman got two wins and some young players putting up their hands in the October FIFA international window. Evelyne Viens scored one goal and helped set up two others Monday as Canada defeated Morocco 4-0 in an international women's soccer friendly, following a 2-0 victory Friday over Argentina. "It's getting more and more exciting as a coach when you look down your ben

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • Hockey Canada takes positive step, but now the hard part begins

    Hockey Canada took a step forward, albeit a small one, to begin the process of addressing systemic cultural and governance issues in the sport.

  • Canadian women post comfortable 41-5 win over Japan to open Rugby World Cup campaign

    WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Canada ran in seven tries to open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday, reeling off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. The bigger Canadian forwards had the advantage in the scrum and lineout, used the driving maul to gain metres at will and pressured the Japanese at the breakdown. The Canadian backs, meanwhile, kicked effectively for territory. But coach Kevin Rouet will no doubt want

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • George Springer carted off field in Blue Jays' 10-9 wild card loss to Mariners

    TORONTO — As veteran outfielder George Springer fell, so did the Toronto Blue Jays. Springer was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Toronto's dramatic 10-9 loss to the Mariners on Saturday night as Seattle won the best-of-three American League wild-card series in two games. Springer was injured when tracking down a potential fly ball from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford as Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette raced out of the infield to catch the same hit. They clipped each other in shallo

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Predators beat Sharks 3-2 to sweep 2-game series in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — Nino Niederreiter scored two goals and the Nashville Predators rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Saturday for a sweep of their two NHL regular- season opening games in the Czech capital. Niederreiter completed a rally for the Predators just 12 seconds after he returned to the ice from the penalty box with 7:47 to go in the second period in front of a crowd of 17,023 at Prague’s O2 Arena. He wristed a shot past Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen from the right circle after re

  • Redblacks earn first win under Dyce by spoiling Als' chance to clinch playoff spot

    MONTREAL — Ottawa Redblacks interim head coach Bob Dyce hadn't enjoyed being the one in the spotlight in the leadup to Thanksgiving Monday. And so, after the Redblacks scored 17 points in the second half to beat Montreal 24-18 and spoil the Alouettes' chance to clinch a CFL playoff spot at home, Dyce was pleased to see the attention shift to his team. He was also proud to have shared his first victory as interim coach with his wife, who flew from Winnipeg for the occasion. "I felt there's maybe

  • Maple Leafs' opening-night roster almost set after cuts

    The Maple Leafs signed Zach Aston Reese to a one-year deal, placed Wayne Simmonds, Kyle Clifford, and Adam Gaudette on waivers, while Denis Malgin and Nick Robertson both made the roster cut as Toronto prepares for NHL opening night in Montreal.

  • Golf roundup: Ewart Shadoff finally wins on LPGA Tour

    CAMARILLO, Calif. — Jodi Ewart Shadoff of England is an LPGA Tour winner in her 246th attempt, closing with a 1-under 71 for a one-shot victory in the LPGA Mediheal Championship on Sunday. Ewart Shadoff started the final round at The Saticoy Club with a four-shot lead, and that was gone in eight holes as Paula Reto of South Africa started strong. They were tied with four holes to play when Reto made back-to-back bogeys to fall back, and Shadoff played mistake-free down the stretch. She ended up

  • Ewart Shadoff finally wins on LPGA Tour in her 246th attempt

    CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — Jodi Ewart Shadoff is finally an LPGA Tour winner in her 246th start, closing with a 1-under 71 in a nervy final round Sunday for a one-shot victory in the LPGA Mediheal Championship. Ewart Shadoff went wire-to-wire at The Saticoy Club, and the final round felt more like a roller coaster. The 34-year-old from England started with a four-shot lead, and that was gone by the time she made the turn. Paula Reto of South Africa had four birdies and took the lead when Ewart Sha