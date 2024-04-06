Last chance to see art inspired by climate change

The exhibition is on display at the Erin Arts Centre [BBC]

People have a final chance to see an exhibition of sculptures and ink drawings inspired by the threat of the climate crisis.

Crucible, Sculptures and Drawings of Robert Jones MRSS, has been on display at the Erin Arts Centre in Port Erin since late February.

Made from "upcycled" materials, the collection intended to be a "warning cry" to value the Earth's resources.

The latest collection, much of which was previously put on show at the House of Manannan last year, also includes some new creations inspired material left over from the earlier display.

Some of the newest artworks have been created from leftover backing card from a previous display [BBC]

The exhibition also features a series of ink drawings [BBC]

Mr Jones said the inspiration for the change in medium came from having an "abundance" of leftover backing card and gum tape, and using it creatively was in keeping with the theme valuing the earth’s resources.

He said: "I started basically using up this spare material I had at home and I came up with this technique for making a 3D form out of a different material and it works really well.

"It means that the finished form has an entirely different look because that material behaves completely differently."

Robert Jones said feedback on the exhibition has been "overwhelmingly positive" [BBC]

Many of the artworks have been made from recycled steel [BBC]

Having recently added ink drawings to his body of work, Mr Jones said while he would "always hang on to what I like doing" in working with steel, it was important for an artist to be "fluid" in their work.

Mr Jones, who is a member of the Royal Society of Sculptors, said the feedback to the exhibition had been "overwhelmingly positive".

However, he said the displays in Peel and Port Erin had "kind of exhausted me a bit on the island" for the time being, but he intended to "come back again as I do in two or three years’ time with a completely new body of work".

Mr Jones will be in the gallery at the Erin Arts Centre between 13:00 and 19:30 BST to answer any questions.

The exhibition runs until Saturday, 6 April.

