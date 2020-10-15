Last chance: Save $50 on Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones

Time is running out to grab all the best deals for Amazon Prime Day 2020. One awesome bargain that expires soon is this great offer for these Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones. Normally selling for $373, you can currently nab a set for only $298. A savings of $75 is nothing to shake a stick at, especially when it comes to premium wireless audio.





The WH-1000XM4 are built from the ground up to deliver stellar sound, no matter the listening environment you find yourself in. It all starts with Sony’s Dual Noise Sensor technology. Two microphones (one per cup) actively capture ambient sound and filter the data to the onboard HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1. Your headphones will then adjust your listening experience, based on what the QN1 decodes. Not only will your music and podcasts sound perfect everywhere, but so will your phone calls. The 1000MX4 use five dedicated microphones that isolate and enhance your speaking. We also love the speak-to-chat function. If you need to talk to another human (crazy, right?), just start talking and your music will automatically pause.

Bluetooth pairing is quick and easy, and intuitive touch controls are mapped to each headphone, making it easy to play/pause, rewind, skip, and answer calls. If you’ve got Alexa at home, you’re in luck. Alexa-compatible, the 1000XM4 can also be used to access music, news and weather, and more. Oh, and did we mention that these are amazing wireless headphones? The rechargeable battery will last up to 30 hours on a single charge, and only 10 minutes of charging will net you five additional hours of listening. If you like balancing your own EQ and soundstages, the Sony Headphones Connect app (iOS and Android) lets you adjust sound presets, including Ambient Noise. Best of all, this deal also comes with a $25 Amazon gift card.

High-quality headphones typically go for $300 or more. Down $75 from their normal selling price of $373, the 1000XM4s deliver breathtaking sound, impressive active noise cancellation, and easy Bluetooth pairing for all your preferred devices.





