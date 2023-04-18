Todd Boehly looks dejected after Chelsea's home defeat by Brighton - This is last chance saloon for Todd Boehly’s season from hell at Chelsea - PA/John Walton

Kepa Arrizabalaga slipped back into his native Spanish tongue to stress that “remontadas” can happen, but, in terms of this season, there will be no coming back from Champions League elimination for Chelsea.

Todd Boehly has already labelled Chelsea’s plight “embarrassing” in a dressing-room pep talk with the club’s players and his first season as co-owner will end as an unquestionable write-off if Real Madrid finish off the London side in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday night.

Pride, at the very least, is most definitely at stake and the supporters who heckled Boehly from above him at Stamford Bridge on Saturday may well have a lot more to say if Chelsea’s season officially comes to an end this week.

Caretaker head coach Frank Lampard understandably insisted that Chelsea cannot simply down tools for the rest of the campaign should their European run come to an end. But there will be nothing left to protect Boehly and co-controlling owner Behdad Eghbali from more awkward questions over their first season at the helm without the carrot of a Champions League semi-final.

“Every game we play for Chelsea is a good opportunity to win games and particularly with our form this season to try to get back to the feeling that it is possible,” said Lampard.

“Nothing could have less on it, as far as I am concerned. Every game – Madrid, Brentford, Arsenal, going forward all the way to Newcastle on the last day – is and should be a huge game for us as individuals, myself included, and the collective because we all want to prove what it means when you represent Chelsea. I understand why it is important on Tuesday night, but whichever way the result goes we will keep working till the end.”

For Chelsea supporters who, for 20 years, have become accustomed to watching their side win trophy after trophy, seeing their team in the bottom half of the table and being left behind in Europe would be just about as bad as it possibly could be.

Add in the fact that the team have been managed by two permanent head coaches and two caretaker head coaches across the campaign and it is hard to argue with the fact that this has been an embarrassment for Boehly and Co.

There have been plenty of good intentions and important work done behind the scenes that even outsiders believe will stand Chelsea in good stead over the coming years, but none of that will matter to supporters if they are put through more humiliation by Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema.

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema trains at Stamford Bridge ahead of the second leg with Chelsea

That is why, advised by co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart, Boehly and Eghbali supported the decision to sack Graham Potter ahead of the Real Madrid tie and bring back Lampard to give Chelsea a temporary lift.

Chelsea are yet to feel a bounce from the change and Boehly will certainly be looking for a reaction from the club’s players following their third-straight defeat against Brighton that prompted his pep talk.

Goalkeeper Kepa steered clear of an invitation to claim that overturning a two-goal deficit from the first leg against Real would constitute the game of their lives from the Chelsea players, but did stress his belief that a “remontada”, translated as “comeback” in English, is possible.

“Tuesday night is a big game, a Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid,” said Kepa. “We are playing at home. It is not going to be easy, but I don’t think we need the performance of our lives. We need a good performance. We need to deliver our best. We cannot overthink. We have to take it step by step. We have to defend well, attack well. It is a big part of the season, looking where we are.

“I don’t know about lacking confidence. Maybe we are not in our best shape. It is not a good season for us. What we have to do is believe until the end. In this stadium, remontadas can happen. It happened before. We have to deliver. Do our best and do the right things, we need a big performance – not of our lives maybe, but a big performance.”

Lampard, of course, has been part of some famous Chelsea comebacks as a player and referenced the turnaround against Napoli, who the Blues had trailed 3-1 from the first leg, on the way to winning the 2012 Champions League with the club.

Faced with an opening question over whether or not Chelsea are “broken”, Lampard said: “We’re not where we want to be. I think the word broken is a bit much, but we’re not where we want to be. That’s clear, the League position is a reality and we’re 2-0 down in this game. We have to work against that and show in every way we can because we’re in that moment.

“We had many moments on that run [in 2012], difficulties against Barcelona and Napoli. It was a huge run with a lot of big achievements. For us, considering the result now, considering the team we are up against and the moment we are in, we have to fight really hard to make it happen so of course that would be special.”