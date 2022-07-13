Last chance to snag the best Prime Day tech deals

Michael Desjardin, Jon Winkler and Ryan Waniata, Reviewed
·3 min read
Get the best Prime Day tech deals before it's too late.
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Amazon Prime Day is a huge time for big savings, especially in the world of tech. Some of the best tech products on the market are heavily discounted during Amazon's sales extravaganza, many of which are rarely on sale during the rest of the year. Today, July 13, is your last opportunity to get incredible sales on tons of tech essentials from Apple, Samsung, Sony Bose and more.

Updated July 13, 2022 at 1:43 pm PDT: We're constantly updating this post to find the absolute best tech deals on the web. —Ryan Waniata

If you've been waiting for deep discounts on TVs, headphones, smartwatches or a new laptop, Prime Day is your time to shop. We're constantly combing through all of the remaining Prime Day tech deals to find you the best of the best, so take advantage now before these deals are gone.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here: Shop the 160+ best Amazon Prime Day deals right now

Here's every store running competing Prime Day sales: Shop the best deals from Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more

Here's everything you need to know about Prime Day tech deals happening now.

The best Prime Day tech deals you can shop

Here are our top ten favorite Prime Day tech deals you can shop right now, including an incredible 55-inch Neo QLED TV and a pair of excellent wireless headphones.

  1. Sony WF-1000XM4 Noise Canceling True Wireless Earbuds for $198 (Save $81.99)

  2. Apple Watch SE GPS 44mm with Gold Aluminum Case for $249 (Save $60)

  3. TCL 40-Inch 1080p Smart LED Roku TV for $219.99 (Save $130)

  4. Apple iPad Air 10.9-inch Wi-Fi with 64GB Storage for $559 (Save $40)

  5. LG 65-Inch B1 4K OLED Smart TV for $1,496.99 (Save $803)

  6. Amazon 65-Inch Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV for $499.99 (Save $330)

  7. Apple AirPods Pro for $169.99 (Save $79.01)

  8. Bose QuietComfort 45 Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones for $229 (Save $100)

  9. Apple 16-Inch M1 Pro Chip MacBook Pro from $2,299 (Save $200)

  10. Samsung 55-Inch QN90B Neo QLED TV for $1,597.99 (Save $300)

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

Prime Day TV deals

These days, you can land a good, dependable smart TV for a super-affordable price. With Prime Day discounts in effect, you'll spend even less. Here are some of the best Prime Day deals on TVs.

Save on a new screen with these epic early Amazon Prime Day TV deals on TCL, Samsung and LG TVs.
Prime Day headphones deals

Nothing enhances a workout, commute or walk in the park quite like a comfortable pair of headphones. Here are the best Prime Day headphone deals we've found so far.

Play your favorite tunes on the go with these Prime Day deals on earbuds and headphones.
Prime Day laptop and tablet deals

If you're ready for a new laptop, these Prime Day deals are here to make the process a little easier.

Take real computer power with you anywhere you work with these Prime Day laptop deals.
Prime Day tech accessory deals

From streaming sticks to smartwatches, there are still plenty of excellent deals available on tech accessories.

Here are some of the best Prime Day deals on tech accessories like smartwatches and soundbars.
What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual, two-day sale where Amazon Prime members can shop a variety of discounts on everything from headphones to home appliances. During Prime Day, new deals are constantly being added, including lightning deals, which typically only last a few hours. If you want to get ready for the savings, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Prime right now. You can also find out which Prime membership you qualify for today.

Sign up for Amazon Prime

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon's two-day sales event started yesterday, July 12, and runs through today, July 13.

Do I need a Prime membership to shop Prime Day deals?

Yes, Amazon Prime Day is an exclusive event for Amazon Prime members only. If you don't already have an account, you'll have to sign up for an Amazon Prime membership in order to shop for deals.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Prime Day tech deals: Shop savings from Apple, Samsung and more

