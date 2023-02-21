Last Chance! The Longchamp Tote Bags Kate Middleton Has Carried for Years Are Secretly on Sale

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Kate Middleton Gilt Longchamp

Chris Jackson/ Getty / Gilt

Bags go in and out of style, but there's one tote that Hollywood (and even royals) have worn for years: Longchamp's Le Pliage Tote Bag. Everyone from Kendall Jenner to Jennifer Lopez has carried the bag, and you can get it discounted at this under-the-radar site.

During Gilt's Presidents Day sale, you can score over 100 styles for as little as $89, including the Le Pliage Tote Bag that Kate Middleton has worn repeatedly over the years. Just be sure to sign up for a free Gilt account to get in on the savings.

And you'll definitely want to hurry — the sale ends on February 27 at 12 p.m. ET, but popular styles are already going fast. Shop our favorite picks below.

Longchamp Tote Bags on Sale at Gilt

Spring break is around the corner and trips may be in your near future. Tote bags keep your belongings organized so you can have an effortless travel experience, wherever you decide to go, and the Longchamp Le Pliage Club Short Handle Tote is the perfect carry-on accessory. The back is made of a high-quality polyamide canvas with cowhide trimming inside. It also has an interior pocket to hold small items, while the zipper and snap enclosure keeps your things secure.

Gilt Longchamp Presidents' Day Sale

Gilt

Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Club Medium Nylon Short Handle Tote in Orange, $109.99 (orig. $140); gilt.com

If you're looking for a little more space for, say, a quick weekend trip to the Hamptons, consider Longchamp's Le Pliage Green Tote, which is roughly 22 inches wide. With sturdy handles made of genuine leather, the duffle bag is so easy to transport. It comes in the brand's water-resistant nylon and it's foldable, so you can pack it away when you're not using it. Score the roomy bag while it's $35 less.

Gilt Longchamp Presidents' Day Sale

Gilt

Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Green Tote, $149.99 (orig. $185); gilt.com

You can even get the Longchamp tote Middleton has carried in several colors for under $100 right now. The popular Le Pliage Medium Nylon Top Handle Tote has a nylon exterior that's durable and easy to clean. It's also designed with a large interior that features a zippered closure along with a fold-over flap that snaps shut to provide extra protection for your belongings. The bag is going for just $90 right now, but you'll definitely want to act fast.

Gilt Longchamp Presidents' Day Sale

Gilt

Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Medium Nylon Top Handle Tote in Yellow, $89.99 (orig. $125); gilt.com

If you have lots of vacation days coming up, now's the time to treat yourself to a new tote bag with these impressive savings at Gilt's Presidents Day sale. Shop more discounted Longchamp bags below.

Gilt Longchamp Presidents' Day Sale

Gilt

Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Neo Large Nylon Tote in Rouge, $144.99 (orig. $190); gilt.com

Gilt Longchamp Presidents' Day Sale

Gilt

Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Cuir Leather Bag in Yellow, $479.99 (orig. $640); gilt.com

Gilt Longchamp Presidents' Day Sale

Gilt

Buy It! Longchamp Le Pliage Club Medium Short Handle Tote in Violet, $109.99 (orig. $140); gilt.com

