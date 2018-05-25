Last call on Alex Reyes

St. Louis Cardinals starter Alex Reyes was utterly dominant at Memphis on Thursday. He appears ready to make a serious impact in both fantasy and reality. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

If you had any questions about Alex Reyes’ readiness to return to St. Louis, we invite you to review Thursday’s box score from Triple-A Memphis. Reyes was nearly perfect. He allowed just one hit over seven scoreless innings against Oklahoma City, striking out 13. Reyes retired the final 15 batters he faced, including a history-making streak of nine consecutive Ks.

So yeah, it appears Reyes has successfully recovered from elbow surgery. He’s been almost un-hittable in his four minor league starts this year, allowing just 14 base-runners and zero runs in 23.0 innings while striking out 44.

That’s right: Forty-four Ks, in just 23.0 frames.

Reyes, 23, combines a high-90s fastball with a low-90s change and vanishing breaking stuff. He’s really not fair — certainly not when facing minor league hitters.

Is @Cardinals top prospect Alex Reyes ready for a return to the Majors? It looks like it… 13 strikeouts? ✔️

Nine consecutive punchouts? ✔️ Wait, what? https://t.co/a2OMNd1pUY pic.twitter.com/08UNyDpgkD — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) May 25, 2018

Reyes is expected to come off the DL next week, sliding into the Cards’ rotation. You want him, fantasy owner. Reyes is un-owned in 45 percent of Yahoo leagues at the moment, which is ridiculous. He should be on a roster in any mixed format. If he’s available to you right now, accept the gift. Go get him. Do not hesitate.

