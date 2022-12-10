Last of 4 men who kidnapped and murdered Northern California teens gets 15-to-life term

  • 1/5

    Last of 4 men who kidnapped and murdered Northern California teens gets 15-to-life term

    Yolo County District Attorney's Office
  • 2/5

    Last of 4 men who kidnapped and murdered Northern California teens gets 15-to-life term

    Randall Benton/rbenton@sacbee.com
  • 3/5

    Last of 4 men who kidnapped and murdered Northern California teens gets 15-to-life term

    Handout
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 4/5

    Last of 4 men who kidnapped and murdered Northern California teens gets 15-to-life term

    Federal Bureau of Investigation
  • 5/5

    Last of 4 men who kidnapped and murdered Northern California teens gets 15-to-life term

    Lezlie Sterling/lsterling@sacbee.com
Darrell Smith
·2 min read

Jonathan Froste, the last of the four Yolo County men who meted out the brutal revenge kidnapping and murders of two Woodland teens in 2016, was sentenced Friday to 15 years to life in state prison.

Elijah Moore, 17, and Enrique Rios, 16, were friends and classmates at Cesar Chavez School in Woodland in October 2016. They were kidnapped and murdered weeks apart after, Yolo County prosecutors said, Moore held up Froste’s older brother, David Froste, and two of Froste’s friends at the point of a pellet gun in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant. The take: 3 ounces of marijuana.

The brutality exacted by David Froste, 31, friends Chandale Shannon and Jesus Campos in response shocked the community. In the space of weeks in October and November 2016, Rios was shot to death and Moore, a day after his 17th birthday, was bound at the hands and feet, bludgeoned to death, then shot in the head.

The youths’ bodies were burned and buried in a shallow grave along a remote stretch of riverbank along the Sacramento River near Knights Landing.

Yolo Superior Court Judge David Rosenberg, who handed down Jonathan Froste’s sentence Friday, said the case represented some of the most heinous and evil acts he had seen in his 20 years on the bench.

Moore’s and Rios’ remains have yet to be found, despite what prosecutors called “monumental” efforts by investigators, archaeologists, and search-and-rescue teams to locate their bodies.

The Frostes, Shannon and Campos were arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and first-degree murder in the boys’ slayings in 2018.

Jonathan Froste, 26, brokered an early deal with prosecutors for the 15 years-to-life term in exchange for information and testimony against his older brother at trial in 2018; and against Shannon and Campos in their murder trials earlier this year in Yolo Superior Court.

David Froste is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole. Yolo County jurors in May convicted Shannon, 25, of Winters, and 22-year-old Campos of Woodland, in the boys’ slayings. Jurors found Shannon guilty of first-degree murder, kidnapping and special circumstances of multiple murders and kidnapping during the course of a murder.

Campos was convicted of second-degree murder of Rios; and first-degree murder of Moore, along with kidnapping and special circumstances of multiple murders and kidnapping during the course of a murder.

Campos and Shannon are also serving life sentences without the possibility of parole in the teens’ deaths.

“While appreciative of Jonathan Froste providing information regarding these horrific murders, the families of both victims spoke to how Jonathan Froste was still culpable and responsible in the acts that ultimately stole the lives of two young men,” Yolo County Chief Deputy District Attorney Jonathan Raven said in a statement following the Friday sentencing.

Latest Stories

  • Skincare Diaries: An Easy Guide To Navigating Eczema Outbreaks This Winter

    Let's be honest, eczema is a pain in the bum. Whether you've been dealing with it since childhood...

  • Body of Man Who Went Missing While Camping with Friends Found in 'One of the Deadliest Lakes'

    Friends of Aamir Ali, 22, told investigators he went on a walk alone during a camping trip at Potters Creek Park on the shores of Canyon Lake in Texas before he disappeared

  • ‘The View’ Hosts Split on Kyrsten Sinema’s Exit from Democratic Party: ‘She Seems to Be an Obstructionist on Many Levels’ (Video)

    "This is a reflection of the fact that she was about to lose the primary," Ana Navarro said

  • Winter Weather Complicates Travel in Madison

    Heavy snow fell in southern Wisconsin on Friday, December 9, as the National Weather Service (NWS) warned of potential snowfall rates of an inch per hour.Twitter user @hemming_hawing filmed this footage on Friday from Langdon Street as trucks and buses tried to navigate the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus.Forecasts suggested Madison could see between two and five inches of snow in total.The snow was likely to continue into Friday afternoon, the NWS said. Drivers were told to be cautious on the roads. Credit: @hemming_hawing via Storyful

  • Princess Anne and Prince Edward Officially Become Counsellors of State for King Charles

    Princess Anne and Prince Edward can now stand in for their brother King Charles, ensuring that Prince Andrew and Prince Harry, who are no longer senior working royals, do not need to be called upon

  • Former warden at female prison known as 'rape club' guilty of sexually abusing women behind bars

    Ray J. Garcia is among five prison employees charged with abusing inmates in what has become one of the worst documented cases of widespread sexual abuse by staff in a women's federal prison.

  • Coach Outlet just dropped tons of new holiday deals: 11 best gifts under $150

    Coach Outlet is currently offering up to 60% off bags, backpacks and clutches.

  • Messi, Argentina beat Netherlands on penalties at World Cup

    LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi and his teammates hung around on the field for 20 minutes, taking turns dancing and jumping up and down in front of their celebrating, scarf-waving fans. Argentina was going to savor reaching the World Cup semifinals. Messi’s quest to win soccer’s ultimate prize is still alive. Argentina beat the Netherlands 4-3 in a penalty shootout Friday, with Messi converting his attempt and Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez making two saves. After Lautaro Martinez scor

  • Murray's 3 gives Nuggets 121-120 win over Lillard, Blazers

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jamal Murray’s 3-pointer with 0.9 seconds remaining lifted the Denver Nuggets to a thrilling 121-120 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night. Damian Lillard had 40 points for the Trail Blazers, including a 3-pointer that gave them a one-point lead with 8.8 seconds remaining. Murray then answered with his 3 from the left side for the last of the game's 20 lead changes. Nikola Jokic had 33 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for Denver, which rallied from a

  • AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun

  • Pettersson notches three points, Canucks edge Canadiens 7-6 in overtime

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks say they never believed they were down and out on Monday night — despite what the scoreboard said. The visiting Montreal Canadiens (12-11-2) took a 4-0 lead midway through the opening frame, chasing Vancouver's starting goalie Spencer Martin in the process. The Canucks (11-12-3) persevered though, and eventually gritted out a 7-6 overtime victory. “At the end of the day, I don't care how we did it. We got it done," said captain Bo Horvat. "Obviously it was not p

  • Bouncing back: Chiefs seek 14th straight win over Broncos

    DENVER (AP) — Forget “We're on to Cincinnati.” The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team's latest loss to the Bengals. Now, it's “We're over Cincinnati.” Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati l

  • AP source: Verlander agrees to 2-year contract with Mets

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Justin Verlander agreed to an $86.7 million, two-year contract with the New York Mets on Monday, reuniting the AL Cy Young Award winner with Max Scherzer and giving the Mets a high-profile replacement for Jacob deGrom. The contract is worth $43,333,333 per season and includes a vesting player option for 2025 at $35 million, according to a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because there was no immediate announ

  • Croatia going deep again at World Cup after shootout win

    AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Croatia is going deep at another World Cup, and the team is taking the long route once again. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks in Croatia's 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout on Monday, securing a return to the quarterfinals for the runner-up in the 2018 tournament. The match was tied at 1-1 after extra time. On its surprising run to the final in Russia four years ago, Croatia needed extra time in each round in the knockout stage — and twice came throu

  • Rams' lost season suddenly brightened by Baker magic

    Now imagine what Baker Mayfield and Sean McVay can do with two practices together. That's the prevailing thought around the Los Angeles Rams while they head into a highly enjoyable long weekend after their stunning, come-from-behind, last-minute 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night. “That was a special night,” McVay said Friday. “Baker and the receivers making those plays, it sure was fun to watch them do their thing.” Less than 48 hours after he arrived on the West Coast,

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Pierre-Luc Dubois scores twice, Jets beat Blues 5-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice and had an assist, Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Thursday night. Kyle Connor, Blake Wheeler and Cole Perfetti also scored and Mark Scheifele added a pair of assists. The Jets have won three straight and seven of eight. They are 7-0-1 in their last eight games against St. Louis. “Sometimes it just lines up like that,” Wheeler said about the success against St. Louis. “We just have a ton of resp

  • Hockey star Marie-Philip Poulin named Canada's top athlete of 2022

    Marie-Philip Poulin was surprised to hear she was the first female hockey player to win the Northern Star Award, but she expects to have some company soon. Poulin, the captain of Canada's women's team who led her team to Olympic and world championship gold in 2022, was named this year's recipient of the award given annually to Canada's athlete of the year. "Honestly, I didn't think I was the first one," the 31-year-old from Beauceville, Que., said in a video conference on Wednesday when asked ab

  • P.E.I. puts on final touches ahead of Canada Winter Games

    With only two months left to go, Prince Edward Island is putting on the final touches ahead of the highly anticipated 2023 Canada Winter Games. Few are as excited as staff and volunteers, as they've been counting down the sleeps for years — and soon there won't be many left to count. "It's getting very intense, it's getting real for a lot of people," said Brian McFeely, CEO of the 2023 Canada Winter Games. "Every day is a day less, so the planning is moving forward at a feverishly [fast] pace."

  • Strome's OT goal lifts Ducks to 4-3 win over Hurricanes

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored at 1:56 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Tuesday night to stop a six-game losing streak. Strome put a snap shot past goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov after getting a pass from Cam Fowler. Six of the Ducks' seven wins this season have come in overtime or a shootout. It was Strome's second OT winner of the season, which is tied for the NHL lead with five other players. “This year I feel like I've got a little more confide