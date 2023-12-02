This Lassonde Industries Insider Increased Their Holding In The Last Year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Lassonde Industries Inc.'s (TSE:LAS.A ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Lassonde Industries Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Nathalie Pilon for CA$109k worth of shares, at about CA$109 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of CA$134. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Lassonde Industries Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Lassonde Industries insiders own 56% of the company, currently worth about CA$484m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Lassonde Industries Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Lassonde Industries insiders feel good about the company's future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Lassonde Industries that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

