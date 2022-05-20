Lassonde Industries Inc. announces election of Directors

ROUGEMONT, QC, May 20, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Lassonde Industries Inc. (TSX: LAS.A) ("Lassonde") announces that the nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated March 25, 2022, with the exception of Ms. Geneviève Fortier who, as announced on May 13, 2022, has notified the Corporation that she will not be able to stand for re-election as Director because of her appointment as Chair of the Board of Directors of Investissement Québec, were elected as Directors of Lassonde. The detailed results of the vote for the election of Directors held today at its Annual General Meeting in Boucherville, and also presented in a virtual format, are listed below.

Nominees VOTES FOR VOTES WITHELD Chantal Bélanger 39,261,854 99.83% 68,302 0.17% Denis Boudreault 38,790,670 98.63% 539,486 1.37% Paul Bouthillier 39,276,179 99.86% 53,977 0.14% Nathalie Lassonde 38,725,165 98.46% 604,991 1.54% Pierre-Paul Lassonde 39,037,422 99.26% 292,734 0.74% Pierre Lessard 39,322,588 99.98% 7,568 0.02% Michel Simard 38,896,354 98.90% 433,802 1.10%

About Lassonde

Lassonde Industries Inc. is a North American leader in the development, manufacture and sale of ready-to-drink juices and drinks marketed under brands such as Apple & Eve, Fairlee, Fruité, Graves, Oasis, Old Orchard, Rougemont and Sun-Rype. Lassonde is the largest producer of fruit juices and drinks in Canada and one of the two largest producers of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States. It is also a major producer of cranberry sauces. The Corporation also produces fruit-based snacks in the form of bars and bites.

Lassonde also develops, manufactures and markets specialty food products such as pasta sauces and soups, mainly under private label, as well as fondue broths and sauces under the brand Canton. The Corporation also imports and markets selected wines from various countries and manufactures apple ciders and cider-based beverages.

The Corporation produces superior quality products through the expertise of more than 2,700 people working in 17 plants across Canada and the United States. To learn more, visit www.lassonde.com .

