13 October 2020 11.00 am



Lassila & Tikanoja plc will publish Interim Report January-September on 27 October 2020

Lassila & Tikanoja plc will publish Interim Report January-September on Tuesday 27 October 2020 at 8.00 am. After publication, the release will be available on the company's website at www.lt.fi/en.

Lassila & Tikanoja will host a conference call and webcast for analysts, institutional investors and media on 27 October 2020 at 9.00 am Finnish time. The presentation material will be published on the company's website.

The Finnish language briefing will be hosted by CEO Eero Hautaniemi and CFO Valtteri Palin.

To join the conference call, please dial in and register 5–10 minutes earlier on the following numbers:

Finland Toll: +358 981 710 310

Sweden Toll: +46 856 642 651

United Kingdom Toll: +44 333 300 0804

United States Toll: +1 631 913 1422

PIN: 26081373#

To access the audio webcast go to: https://lassila-tikanoja.videosync.fi/2020-q3-results

Lassila & Tikanoja will organize conference calls in English on request. If you are interested in having a conference call with the Lassila & Tikanoja management, please contact Inka Leisio (inka.leisio@lassila-tikanoja.fi) for setting exact schedules.

Eero Hautaniemi

For additional information please contact

Eero Hautaniemi, President and CEO, tel. +358 10 636 2810

Valtteri Palin, CFO, tel. +358 40 734 7749

Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that makes circular economy a reality. Together with our customers, we keep materials, properties and factories in productive use for as long as possible and we enhance the use of raw materials and energy. We help our customers maintain the value of their properties and materials while protecting the environment. We achieve this by delivering responsible and sustainable service solutions that make the daily lives of our customers easier. With operations in Finland, Sweden and Russia, L&T employs 8,200 people. Net sales in 2019 amounted to EUR 784.3 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

