Lassila & Tikanoja plc

Lassila & Tikanoja plc

Investor News

18 April 2023 10.00 am

Lassila & Tikanoja plc will publish Interim Report January-March on 3 May 2023

Lassila & Tikanoja plc will publish Interim Report January-March on Wednesday 3 May 2023 at 8.00 am. After publication, the release will be available on the company's website at www.lt.fi/en.

Lassila & Tikanoja will host a webcast for analysts, investors and media on 3 May 2023 at 10.30 am Finnish time. The briefing will be hosted by CEO Eero Hautaniemi and CFO Valtteri Palin. The presentation material will be published on the company's website.

Conference call:

You can access the teleconference by registering on the link below. After the registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. https://palvelu.flik.fi/teleconference/?id=10010540

Webcast:

To access the audio webcast go to https://lassila-tikanoja.videosync.fi/2023-q1/

LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC

Eero Hautaniemi

President and CEO

For additional information please contact

Eero Hautaniemi, President and CEO, tel. +358 10 636 2810

Valtteri Palin, CFO, tel. +358 40 734 7749

Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that makes circular economy a reality. Together with our customers, we keep materials, properties and factories in productive use for as long as possible and we enhance the use of raw materials and energy. We help our customers maintain the value of their properties and materials while protecting the environment. We achieve this by delivering responsible and sustainable service solutions that make the daily lives of our customers easier. With operations in Finland and Sweden, L&T employs 8,371 people. Net sales in 2022 amounted to EUR 844.1 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

www.lt.fi/en



