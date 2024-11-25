Lasses drawn at home to Hull City or Middlesbrough in Women's FA Cup

The Magpies enter the competition along with the other Barclays Women's Championship sides at the third round stage, and have been handed a home game against either FA Women's National League Norther Premier Division outfit Hull, or North East rivals Boro - who are in FA Women's National League Division One North - on Tyneside.

The Tigers' second round clash with Boro was postponed over the weekend, meaning United will have for the rearranged fixture to find out which of the two sides they will face.

The draw is split into a North and South section, with ten ties in each. All third round ties are set to be played on Sunday, 8th December.

Further details will be confirmed in due course.