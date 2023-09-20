LASK vs Liverpool: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Liverpool begin life back in the Europa League with a trip to Austria to meet LASK Linz.

It is unclear as to whether or not Jurgen Klopp will take Europe’s secondary club competition at all seriously, particularly with the Premier League campaign going so well during the early few weeks of the season.

Still, the Reds are perhaps the strongest team in the competition and boast a squad capable of cruising through the group stage even if the German makes wholesale changes.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

LASK vs Liverpool is scheduled for a 5.45pm BST kick-off time on Thursday 21 September 2023.

Raiffeisen Arena in Linz will host.

Where to watch LASK vs Liverpool

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1. Coverage starts at 5pm BST ahead of a 5.45pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the TNT Sports App.

LASK vs Liverpool team news

Tobias Anselm, Yannis Letard and Adil Taou are all injured for the hosts, while Lenny Pinto is out with a muscle problem. Ebrima Darboe, on loan from Roma, could play but may not feature from the start.

For Liverpool, Virgil van Dijk is available after his Premier League suspension, though both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Thiago are injured. Jarell Quansah could keep his place.

Alexander-Arnold is injured for the game (AP)

LASK vs Liverpool prediction

Clearly, much depends on the team Klopp puts out but the Reds surely have enough to win.

Liverpool to win 3-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The two teams have never played.

LASK vs Liverpool latest odds

LASK to win: 7/1

Draw: 4/1

Liverpool to win: 1/3

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.