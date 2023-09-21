LASK vs Liverpool LIVE: Europa League team news and line-ups as Stefan Bajcetic and Ryan Gravenberch start

(REUTERS)

Liverpool face Austrian opponents LASK Linz on Thursday evening, marking the beginning of the Europa League group stage for 2023/24. While the Reds are more used to playing midweek games in the Champions League, a poor year last season has proven costly - and also paved the way for a summer revamp in midfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have started this year well in terms of results, despite some remaining defensive issues, and in truth should be firm favourites to top Group E which also contains French side Toulouse and Belgians Union St. Gilloise.

LASK have been on a good run domestically, winning four of the last five to move into third place, but will need to lift their game even further to keep out their Premier League visitors. Liverpool have won their last four in the top flight and also sit third there. Follow all the latest updates from LASK vs Liverpool below and get all the latest football odds here.

LASK vs Liverpool

Linzer Athletik Sport Klub 0 - 0 Liverpool FC

17:46 , Karl Matchett

Ahead of kick-off we have a moment of silence for the victims of the earthquake in Morocco and the flooding in Libya.

17:42 , Karl Matchett

The players are ready to come out and we’re just a few minutes away from kick-off in Austria.

Liverpool playing in their new purple third-choice kit tonight and it’s first starts of the season for the likes of Caoimhin Kelleher, Stefan Bajcetic, Kostas Tsimikas and more. Perhaps some lack of cohesion will be on show, despite the superior talent.

LASK boss Thomas Sageder says his team are ‘motivated’ for clash

17:26 , George Litchfield

LASK manager Thomas Sageder said his team are ‘motivated’ for tonight’s game and know what to expect from Liverpool.

The Austrian side are in good form domestically, having only lost one out of their last eight games.

Midfielder Sascha Horvath has impressed so far this season, and starts in the middle alongside Branko Jovicic.

17:26 , Karl Matchett

Confirmed lineup for LASK vs Liverpool:

LASK XI: Lawal, Ziereis, Renner, Ljubicic, Zulj, Andrade, Jovicic, Havel, Flecker, Horvath, Luckeneder.

17:21 , George Litchfield

The 17-year old winger Ben Doak also makes his first start for Jurgen Klopp’s side tonight.

The Reds signed Doak from Celtic last March, having to pay training compensation of around £600,000.

He becomes the fourth youngest player to appear for Liverpool in Europe.

17:15 , George Litchfield

Ryan Gravenberch is one to watch tonight for the visitors.

The 21 year-old joined Liverpool from Bayern Munich in the summer for £34m as part of Liverpool’s midfield rebuild.

Manager Jurgen Klopp believes the youngster has ‘massive potential’, and the midfielder will be looking to impress tonight in his second game for The Reds.

Who is Ryan Gravenberch? The Liverpool midfielder with ‘massive potential’

17:09 , Karl Matchett

Jurgen Klopp assured fans this week it would be a strong lineup for Liverpool - and that is certainly the case even though 11 changes have been made.

In some cases, with Konate and Van Dijk back for example, they are arguably stronger than at the weekend.

“First and foremost, I think we all have to make sure that we all respect the competition in the right manner, that we respect the opponents in the right manner,” he told TNT Sports.

“I would love to go to the final, obviously, but I have no clue if we can reach that because there will be a lot of fantastic football teams in between us and that target, so we have to make sure we perform.

“We have real talent there, but it is not experimental,” he added. “I think if we don’t get hit by an injury crisis then we should have enough players to field Thursday and Sunday a top team, and that’s pretty much the idea.”

Liverpool’s Andy Robertson says the team ‘feel free’

17:04 , Karl Matchett

Andrew Robertson believes Liverpool have been let off the leash.

The stand-in skipper hailed the Reds’ fresh start following their 3-1 win at Wolves on Saturday.

Robertson scored his first goal since May 2022 – also against Wolves – with five minutes left before Harvey Elliott’s shot deflected in off Hugo Bueno in stoppage time.

It capped a comeback started by Cody Gakpo’s second-half equaliser and extended Liverpool’s unbeaten run in the Premier League, stretching back to last season, to 16 games.

Read Robertson’s thoughts here.

Why Europa League offers unmissable opportunity to Premier League sides

16:52 , Karl Matchett

Barely more than a year ago - a mere 481 days back - Liverpool were lining up for a Champions League final, their third in five seasons. They were defeated by Real Madrid, but Jurgen Klopp’s side were comfortably among Europe’s top clubs and, until the final weeks of that season, were still on course to win a quadruple.

Fast forward those 481 days and the Reds instead are lining up at the Raiffeisen Arena, a brand new stadium in Linz, Austria, where in opponents LASK’s most recent home fixture, a total of 10,000 fans were in attendance. It does hold more - a capacity crowd of 19,000 turned up for the derby a month prior - but that’s still a far cry from the 75,000 at the Stade de France in May 2022, or the regular 50,000 in attendance at a mid-expansion Anfield.

Crowd figures are a million miles away from the full story, but they do underline how fast Liverpool fell last term - and how much of a big fish they are in the pond of the Europa League this season.

Pointlessly early though it is for tables, Klopp’s team were briefly top of the Premier League last weekend. They are unbeaten through five games, despite uneven early performances, and appear to be striking a balance now with an altered attack and a totally new-look midfield.

They are, by a distance, the favourites to win the Europa League.

LASK vs Liverpool - confirmed lineup

16:36 , Karl Matchett

The Reds have gone early and named their starting XI to face LASK, with Jurgen Klopp making a full 11 changes to the team - including a first start for Ryan Gravenberch and youngster Ben Doak in the side.

LIV XI: Kelleher, Bajcetic, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Endo, Gravenberch, Elliott, Doak, Nunez, Diaz.

The likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Joe Gomez, Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo are all among the subs.

Our line-up to face LASK tonight in the #UEL 📋 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 21, 2023

15:44 , Karl Matchett

Good afternoon and welcome to Thursday nights in Europe with the Independent - tonight our focus is on the start of the Europa League group stage, with Liverpool heading to Austria to face LASK Linz.

Jurgen Klopp’s team were playing in a Champions League final fewer than 500 nights ago; it’s all rather different this time out after a dismal campaign for far too much of last year.

Perhaps this competition offers the chance of silverware all the same and the long journey to the final for the Reds, as well as for Brighton and West Ham, starts here this evening - and the same is true for Aston Villa in the Europa Conference League.