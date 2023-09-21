LASK vs Liverpool LIVE: Europa League latest updates as Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz score quickfire goals

Liverpool face Austrian opponents LASK Linz on Thursday evening, marking the beginning of the Europa League group stage for 2023/24. While the Reds are more used to playing midweek games in the Champions League, a poor year last season has proven costly - and also paved the way for a summer revamp in midfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have started this year well in terms of results, despite some remaining defensive issues, and in truth should be firm favourites to top Group E which also contains French side Toulouse and Belgians Union St. Gilloise.

LASK have been on a good run domestically, winning four of the last five to move into third place, but will need to lift their game even further to keep out their Premier League visitors. Liverpool have won their last four in the top flight and also sit third there. Follow all the latest updates from LASK vs Liverpool below and get all the latest football odds here.

LASK vs Liverpool

Kick-off 5:45pm BST

Europa League 2023/24 full preview

LIV XI: Kelleher, Bajcetic, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Endo, Gravenberch, Elliott, Doak, Nunez, Diaz

LASK XI: Lawal, Ziereis, Renner, Ljubicic, Zulj, Andrade, Jovicic, Havel, Flecker, Horvath, Luckeneder

GOAL! 13’ - Flecker smacks in unstoppable half-volley to give LASK the lead (1-0)

GOAL! 55’ - Darwin Nunez scores penalty after Diaz is fouled in the box (1-1)

Linzer Athletik Sport Klub 1 - 2 Liverpool FC

74’ - LASK 1-2 Liverpool

19:18 , Karl Matchett

Gravenberch makes a burst through the middle and it’s three on three - he picks a pass to the left but it’s intercepted and as he tries to recover the ball he seems to go down with either an injury or perhaps fatigue, this being his first start of the season.

On comes Salah and he immedately creates two openings, seeing a shot blocked almost on the line. Liverpool looking to wrap this one up now.

70’ - LASK 1-2 Liverpool

19:14 , Karl Matchett

Zulj goes down, wants a free-kick, his team play on, he stays down saying he’s injured, Liverpool win the ball back and similarly continue to play - he’s irate, the fans are fuming and the ref inexplicably decides that’s the time to halt play. Dismal officiating. Predictably, he’s absolutely fine after, bizarrely, a quick check of his teeth by the physio. Gave them a wobble, all looks fine, on he comes again.

Story continues

67’ - LASK 1-2 Liverpool

19:11 , Karl Matchett

Liverpool looking to control matters a lot more now and Szoboszlai is quickly running riot. He takes on two, surges through the middle and frees Diaz - his cross is cut out with Nunez waiting.

Suddenly it looks a difficult task for LASK after conceding twice in succession and it’s their turn for subs.

Mustapha and Kone on for Ljubicic and Havel.

63’ GOAL! - LASK 1-2 Liverpool

19:07 , Karl Matchett

Liverpool ahead! A first real moment of quality in truth, as Elliott frees Gravenberch down the right flank after Nunez’s hold-up play, the Dutchman whips in a low cross first time and Luis Diaz is sprinting in to hammer the ball first-time past the keeper and in.

A rapid attack, much more like the Reds we’re used to seeing, and the Premier League team are 2-1 up.

60' - LASK 1-1 Liverpool

19:06 , Karl Matchett

Subs for the Reds as Klopp turns to his bench.

Mac Allister, Szoboszlai and Joe Gomez all come on; Doak, Bajcetic and Endo are off.

It dopesn’t immediately help as the ball comes to Ljubicic and he spins to shoot from eight yards - great save by Kelleher with his feet!

56’ GOAL! - LASK 1-1 Liverpool

18:59 , Karl Matchett

Ziereis is booked for his late tackle, which came after Diaz had more or less got a shot away.

Darwin Nunez steps up to take it...and buries it! Brilliant spot-kick to level matters, right into the left corner and we’re square at 1-1.

54’ - LASK 1-0 Liverpool

18:58 , Karl Matchett

Doak and Nunez looking more purposeful but neither get a shot away. Elliott does but he’s blocked, then he tees up Diaz - and he’s fouled in the box!

Penalty to Liverpool!

50’ - LASK 1-0 Liverpool

18:55 , Karl Matchett

Gravenberch and Nunez combine, the latter showing good skill to beat two men - but then turns back into trouble instead of getting a shot away. Better, momentarily, for the Premier League side.

No real sustained pressure from them though and it’s still very scrappy in between the infrequent forays into the box.

46' - LASK 1-0 Liverpool

18:50 , Karl Matchett

We are back underway. No changes as yet but Klopp looks displeased and the likes of Jota, Salah and Szoboszlai are all warming up.

HT - LASK 1-0 Liverpool

18:42 , Karl Matchett

Spectacular goal, spectacular celebrations.

What a night for the LASK fans if they hold onto this lead - work for Liverpool to do second half.

(EPA)

(PA)

(EPA)

HT - LASK 1-0 Liverpool

18:33 , Karl Matchett

There’s the whistle and a poor first 45 minutes for the visitors sees them trailing in Austria.

A brilliant strike from Flecken separates the sides, LASK ahead.

44’ - LASK 1-0 Liverpool

18:32 , Karl Matchett

Bajcetic gets his own back and likewise goes into the book. An awkward start to the campaign for the Spaniard.

Tsimikas leads a counter after the free-kick but with options both sides, again makes the wrong decision and is fortunate to get a free-kick. Zulj is booked this time - four in just a few minutes between the two teams.

One minute of stoppage time added on.

41’ - LASK 1-0 Liverpool

18:29 , Karl Matchett

Yellow for Havel for a foul on Bajcetic now. Five minutes until the break and Jurgen Klopp will no doubt have plenty to say at the interval.

They were poor at the weekend against Wolves in the first half, then came out and scored three after the restart. At this rate the same will be required again.

38’ - LASK 1-0 Liverpool

18:27 , Karl Matchett

Villa back on terms, 2-2 in their game at Legia.

Liverpool still struggling for fluency here, perhaps a combination of 11 changes and the fact that - at this stage anyway - there’s not much jeopardy in getting out of the group.

Konate is booked for arguing with the referee, another sign of the Reds not being anywhere near on it tonight.

34’ - LASK 1-0 Liverpool

18:23 , Karl Matchett

Calm defending by Van Dijk to chase a through ball and beat his man before clearing. But Liverpool don’t really seem to have much in the way of structured build-up so far, certainly not through the second and final thirds.

Doak wins a corner after a dribble down the right; can the delivery prove better this time?

It certainly is - but it’s a great save! Nunez denied from two yards out with his header looking for all the world as though it’s heading in.

30’ - LASK 1-0 Liverpool

18:18 , Karl Matchett

Konate is bullied off the ball by Ljubicic and he drives into the box - Van Dijk is quickly across to make a block on the shot.

Klopp wanted a free-kick and has a word with the fourth official on the touchline, but his team are looking very ragged at the moment.

Now they do work a good counter-attacking chance and Nunez combines with Tsimikas, but the cross is missed by Gravenberch and cleared.

26’ - LASK 1-0 Liverpool

18:14 , Karl Matchett

Nunez spins and tries a volley at goal - he’s blocked at close quarters by the defence.

Not seen too much of Endo for the Reds in midfield yet - he perhaps needs to start controlling the play from deep and getting Gravenberch and co on the front foot.

Endo lines up a shot now after running forwards himself - it’s also blocked.

22’ - LASK 1-0 Liverpool

18:13 , Karl Matchett

Tsimikas runs forward but opts to shoot instead of teeing up Diaz, who is free to his left. It’s well off-target and the Colombian isn’t amused.

Not a huge response so far to be truthful - more needed from the front three at present.

Villa are now trailing 2-1; in teh same competition Aberdeen are back on level terms at Eintracht Frankfurt.

17’ - LASK 1-0 Liverpool

18:07 , Karl Matchett

Decent delivery from Doak on the right but nobody is running onto it. A few minutes later Elliott’s cross from the left is met by Darwin Nunez, but he’s up too early and nods well off-target, off-balance.

Diaz then dribbles into the box and is clipped just outside it, but the foul goes against him for handball somehow.

13’ GOAL! - LASK 1-0 Liverpool

18:02 , Karl Matchett

What a goal! Flecker has absolutely burst the net with a magnificent strike!

The corner comes in from the left, right to the edge of the box, Flecker takes a touch and absolutely leathers it on the half-volley right past Graveneberch who is running out towards him and flying past Kelleher’s dive into the far corner.

Magical hit and LASK lead 1-0.

12’ - LASK 0-0 Liverpool

18:00 , Karl Matchett

A couple of corners in succession for the visitors after some good work by Doak, but nothing comes of them and LASK counter.

Zulj spins in the box after a cross from the left and shoots - Van Dijk makes a block and diverts the ball over for a corner to the hosts this time.

8’ - LASK 0-0 Liverpool

17:55 , Karl Matchett

Doak and Nunez combine down the right but Elliott loses the ball and the Reds lose momentum.

Bajcetic roves out wide for the first time, having started by moving from right-back into central areas - the Trent role.

Early goal in the other game featuring a Premier League team at this time: Aston Villa trail to Legia Warsaw...and then Jhon Duran immediately equalises. 1-1 there in Poland.

4’ - LASK 0-0 Liverpool

17:52 , Karl Matchett

Nunez runs onto a long ball and tries a first-time shot, but it’s on an awkward angle and he smashes into the stand.

Liverpool just starting to get a hold of the ball after a very early flurry from the hosts saw them win a corner and send a couple of crosses over. Nothing to worry about for Kelleher, really.

Good noise inside the ground - a 19,000 capacity stadium which only opened recently.

1’ - LASK 0-0 Liverpool

17:48 , Karl Matchett

We are underway! Flecker immediately barrels into Gravenberch and leaves him on the deck. A few seconds in and that’s Klopp complaining and the referee having a word with the LASK wing-back.

LASK vs Liverpool - LIVE

17:46 , Karl Matchett

Ahead of kick-off we have a moment of silence for the victims of the earthquake in Morocco and the flooding in Libya.

LASK vs Liverpool - LIVE

17:42 , Karl Matchett

The players are ready to come out and we’re just a few minutes away from kick-off in Austria.

Liverpool playing in their new purple third-choice kit tonight and it’s first starts of the season for the likes of Caoimhin Kelleher, Stefan Bajcetic, Kostas Tsimikas and more. Perhaps some lack of cohesion will be on show, despite the superior talent.

LASK boss Thomas Sageder says his team are ‘motivated’ for clash

17:26 , George Litchfield

LASK manager Thomas Sageder said his team are ‘motivated’ for tonight’s game and know what to expect from Liverpool.

The Austrian side are in good form domestically, having only lost one out of their last eight games.

Midfielder Sascha Horvath has impressed so far this season, and starts in the middle alongside Branko Jovicic.

LASK vs Liverpool - LIVE

17:26 , Karl Matchett

Confirmed lineup for LASK vs Liverpool:

LASK XI: Lawal, Ziereis, Renner, Ljubicic, Zulj, Andrade, Jovicic, Havel, Flecker, Horvath, Luckeneder.

LASK vs Liverpool - LIVE

17:21 , George Litchfield

The 17-year old winger Ben Doak also makes his first start for Jurgen Klopp’s side tonight.

The Reds signed Doak from Celtic last March, having to pay training compensation of around £600,000.

He becomes the fourth youngest player to appear for Liverpool in Europe.

LASK vs Liverpool - LIVE

17:15 , George Litchfield

Ryan Gravenberch is one to watch tonight for the visitors.

The 21 year-old joined Liverpool from Bayern Munich in the summer for £34m as part of Liverpool’s midfield rebuild.

Manager Jurgen Klopp believes the youngster has ‘massive potential’, and the midfielder will be looking to impress tonight in his second game for The Reds.

Who is Ryan Gravenberch? The Liverpool midfielder with ‘massive potential’

LASK vs Liverpool - LIVE

17:09 , Karl Matchett

Jurgen Klopp assured fans this week it would be a strong lineup for Liverpool - and that is certainly the case even though 11 changes have been made.

In some cases, with Konate and Van Dijk back for example, they are arguably stronger than at the weekend.

“First and foremost, I think we all have to make sure that we all respect the competition in the right manner, that we respect the opponents in the right manner,” he told TNT Sports.

“I would love to go to the final, obviously, but I have no clue if we can reach that because there will be a lot of fantastic football teams in between us and that target, so we have to make sure we perform.

“We have real talent there, but it is not experimental,” he added. “I think if we don’t get hit by an injury crisis then we should have enough players to field Thursday and Sunday a top team, and that’s pretty much the idea.”

Liverpool’s Andy Robertson says the team ‘feel free’

17:04 , Karl Matchett

Andrew Robertson believes Liverpool have been let off the leash.

The stand-in skipper hailed the Reds’ fresh start following their 3-1 win at Wolves on Saturday.

Robertson scored his first goal since May 2022 – also against Wolves – with five minutes left before Harvey Elliott’s shot deflected in off Hugo Bueno in stoppage time.

It capped a comeback started by Cody Gakpo’s second-half equaliser and extended Liverpool’s unbeaten run in the Premier League, stretching back to last season, to 16 games.

Read Robertson’s thoughts here.

Why Europa League offers unmissable opportunity to Premier League sides

16:52 , Karl Matchett

Barely more than a year ago - a mere 481 days back - Liverpool were lining up for a Champions League final, their third in five seasons. They were defeated by Real Madrid, but Jurgen Klopp’s side were comfortably among Europe’s top clubs and, until the final weeks of that season, were still on course to win a quadruple.

Fast forward those 481 days and the Reds instead are lining up at the Raiffeisen Arena, a brand new stadium in Linz, Austria, where in opponents LASK’s most recent home fixture, a total of 10,000 fans were in attendance. It does hold more - a capacity crowd of 19,000 turned up for the derby a month prior - but that’s still a far cry from the 75,000 at the Stade de France in May 2022, or the regular 50,000 in attendance at a mid-expansion Anfield.

Crowd figures are a million miles away from the full story, but they do underline how fast Liverpool fell last term - and how much of a big fish they are in the pond of the Europa League this season.

Pointlessly early though it is for tables, Klopp’s team were briefly top of the Premier League last weekend. They are unbeaten through five games, despite uneven early performances, and appear to be striking a balance now with an altered attack and a totally new-look midfield.

They are, by a distance, the favourites to win the Europa League.

More on the Europa League and Europa Conference League:

Why Europa League offers unmissable opportunity to Premier League sides

LASK vs Liverpool - confirmed lineup

16:36 , Karl Matchett

The Reds have gone early and named their starting XI to face LASK, with Jurgen Klopp making a full 11 changes to the team - including a first start for Ryan Gravenberch and youngster Ben Doak in the side.

LIV XI: Kelleher, Bajcetic, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Endo, Gravenberch, Elliott, Doak, Nunez, Diaz.

The likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Joe Gomez, Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo are all among the subs.

Our line-up to face LASK tonight in the #UEL 📋 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 21, 2023

LASK vs Liverpool - LIVE

15:44 , Karl Matchett

Good afternoon and welcome to Thursday nights in Europe with the Independent - tonight our focus is on the start of the Europa League group stage, with Liverpool heading to Austria to face LASK Linz.

Jurgen Klopp’s team were playing in a Champions League final fewer than 500 nights ago; it’s all rather different this time out after a dismal campaign for far too much of last year.

Perhaps this competition offers the chance of silverware all the same and the long journey to the final for the Reds, as well as for Brighton and West Ham, starts here this evening - and the same is true for Aston Villa in the Europa Conference League.