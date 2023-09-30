Lash Lift vs. Lash Perm: How to Decide What’s Best for You

Getty Images

Fuller lashes are a common beauty goal, and now more than ever, there are myriad options to turn to for longer, more voluminous fringe. While mascara and false lashes can work wonders, there are many advantages to semi-permanent solutions. And if you're considering going down this road, you're probably curious about the ever-present lash lift vs. lash perm debate.

Related: The Pros and Cons of Getting Eyelash Extensions

A lash lift and lash perm are similar in that they both use many of the same chemicals in their procedures. The main difference? The type of silicone rod used during the treatment. "Lash perms use a curly rod, which curls your lashes from the root to the end," says Daria Nartov, founder of Sugaring NYC. "Lash lifts, on the other hand, use a straight rod to make your lashes stand up straight from the root, giving them a longer appearance."

To get a complete breakdown of what to expect from both, we turned to the experts. See what they had to say about getting a lash lift vs. lash perm below.







Meet Our Expert

Daria Nartov is the founder of Sugaring NYC, an organic wax and lash studio.

Clementina Richardson is a celebrity lash expert and founder of Envious Lashes.







How Lash Lifts Work

Getty Images

Lash lifts use a chemical solution to lift the natural lashes and provide a more open-eyed appearance, says Nartov. "These are your natural lashes that we simply lift from the base, which causes them to curl upwards and appear longer and thicker," she explains. "Additionally, the tint applied will darken their color."



Benefits of a Lash Lift

The biggest advantage of getting a lash lift is the enhanced length and darkness of your lashes. Depending on how you look at it, another benefit she lists is not needing a touch-up in between treatments. She says there's no way to touch up the individually lifted natural lashes, which eventually fall out as lashes shed and regrow every five to six weeks. You'll wait for a new set of lashes to grow in to redo the entire treatment.

Story continues

Downsides of a Lash Lift

While side effects are minimal, experts encourage you to do your research and go to a trained and licensed professional to minimize the risk of harsh chemical reactions. Someone who is trained and licensed will also know not to do harmful things such as leaving the chemical solution on lashes for too long, etc.

How Lash Perms Work

Getty Images

Similar to a lash lift, a lash perm is a chemical process for your lashes. The difference? Where a lash lift lifts, a lash perm lifts and curls using a cylindrical rod. "A lash perm works similar to a hair perm," says Richardson, a celebrity lash expert and founder of Envious Lashes.

The treatment process is pretty straightforward, too. Richardson says you'll get a quick consult with your technician to discuss what sort of curl and color tint you want. Then, you'll lay down flat so they can assess your lashes from the base and choose the right rod size. To begin, gel pads are applied, and the rod is placed. Once the rod is lightly glued to the lids, the technician will pull your lashes along the curved surface of the rod. The solution is applied and set before adding a tint for extra depth. Depending on the technician's expertise, this can take anywhere from 40 minutes to an hour and a half.



Related: A Definitive Guide to All Types of Perms

Benefits of a Lash Perm

Richardson says this is a great option if you want a deep curl. Plus, the added tint will help frame the eyes and add more depth, which is most noticeable for those with light lash colors.

Downsides of a Lash Perm

Richardson says that side effects should be minimal if you go to a licensed professional. Some people may be allergic to the tint used, and in that case, the technician will opt out, she says.

One potential downside is the over-processing of your natural lashes. Richardson says when this happens, you'll get a curl that is too tight and unnatural. But again, a licensed professional will minimize the chances of this happening. Another thing she notes is that you can only get a lash perm if your lashes are long enough to curl in the first place. Those who have lashes shorter than 4mm might not be able to get this treatment.



Aftercare for Both

Aftercare is simple. Usually, you'll be advised not to get them wet for the first 24 hours. After your lashes are set, you'll be able to go about your regular makeup and skincare routine (yes, you can still use your favorite mascara after these treatments). The only thing Richardson discourages is using an eyelash curler; this will help keep your lashes looking more uniform as they grow out.

Related: The 9 Best Lash Growth Mascaras of 2023

Pricing will vary based on location and what salon you choose to go to. She says that lash perms generally run anywhere from $100 to $250 and that lash lifts should be slightly cheaper as it's a faster service.

So, when it comes to a lash lift vs. lash perm, one isn't necessarily better than the other. It's all about your desired results.

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.