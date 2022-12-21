Laser Photonics Receives Order From The Largest Glass Manufacturer In North America

1500-Watt handheld system to be used in a new vertical

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2022 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE), ("LPC"), a leading global developer of Cleantech laser systems for laser cleaning and other materials applications, today announced it received an order from Vitro Architectural Glass, the largest glass manufacturer in North America.

Wayne Tupuola, chief executive officer of Laser Photonics, commented: "Vitro was looking for a cost-effective technology solution that could handle delicate processes such as residue removal during the glass framing process. Our Cleantech 1500 JobSite was just the tool for this new application of our technology, providing a powerful yet safe solution for Vitro."

CleanTech 1500-CTH JobSite

The CleanTech 1500-CTH JobSite is a 1500-watt handheld laser cleaning machine and surface preparation system designed to remove rust, paint and almost anything else from steel, aluminum, iron and many more surface types. LPC believes this handheld laser cleaning machine surpasses the capabilities of standard sand and dry-ice blasting, eliminating dangerous chemicals, hazardous fumes, costly materials and complicated procedures. LPC's CleanTech systems are the most cost-effective, efficient and safe method of industrial cleaning, rust removal, paint removal and surface preparation.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended), including statements regarding the Company's plans, prospects, potential results and use of proceeds. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve several risks and uncertainties, which may cause results and uses of proceeds to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These risks include, without limitation, those described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Registration Statement. Any reader of this press release is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release except as required by applicable laws or regulations.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically-integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. LPC seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries old, sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. LPC's new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental, and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, LPC has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using LPC's "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.

