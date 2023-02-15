Laser Photonics Receives CDHR/FDA Renewal Approval for CleanTech Products

Laser Photonics Corp.
·3 min read
Laser Photonics Corp.

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2023 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) ("LPC"), a leading global developer of industrial CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other materials applications, today announced it recently received an annual approval by the Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDHR) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), for its entire CleanTech line of products.

Wayne Tupuola, chief executive officer of Laser Photonics commented: "The safety of the end user has always been a top priority for Laser Photonics, from the introduction of our CleanTech line of laser systems, with safety features including integrated safety glass, door contact sensors, keyed access control and direct connection to fume extraction. Additionally, our OEM systems are built and tested to stringent safety standards at their core, with visual in-use indicators, keyed access control, and direct input for OEM safety system integration."

With stringent regulations implemented by both the CDHR and FDA, Laser Photonics received accessions numbers 1911289-000 & 20R0078-000 covering its entire CleanTech line of products, achieving the gold standard for safety with laser-based cleaning systems.

For more information about the CleanTech line of roughing laser systems and other CleanTech laser cleaning systems, please contact our sales department at fiberlaser@laserphotonics.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended), including statements regarding the Company's plans, prospects, potential results and use of proceeds. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve several risks and uncertainties, which may cause results and uses of proceeds to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These risks include, without limitation, those described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Registration Statement. Any reader of this press release is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release except as required by applicable laws or regulations.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically-integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. LPC seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries old, sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. LPC's new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental, and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, LPC has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using LPC's "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.

Investor and Public Relations Contact:

Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA
Senior Managing Director
Hayden IR
Brian@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Laser Photonics Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739421/Laser-Photonics-Receives-CDHRFDA-Renewal-Approval-for-CleanTech-Products

