LaSalle cheerleading wins national championship. Plus district wrestling and more

The LaSalle cheerleading team won a National Championship in the Large Non-Tumbling D2 Division during the National High School Cheerleading Championships in Orlando.

The first day of competition was the semifinals, where LaSalle placed second. In the final round on day two, LaSalle was crowned national champion.

LaSalle received a bid to compete at nationals by placing second in December at the UCA Central Florida Regionals at the Tampa Convention Center.

Two weeks prior to nationals, LaSalle won a State Championship in 1A Extra Large Non-Tumbling Division at the FHSAA Cheerleading Championships in Gainesville. That marked the Sabres third state title (2020, 2021, 2023).

The state and national champs are: Abrielle Meyer, Alexandria Emirzian, Dafna Law, Daniela Del Valle, Delani Perez, Megan Dominguez, Elena Gonzalez, Gabriella Diaz, Jasmine Gago, Kalina Brana, Annette Labrada, Silvana Levito, Mariette Manso, Isabela Mei-Lin Martinez, Mia Gomez, Nadia Pages, Natalia Sabbagh, Sofia Plasencia, Samantha Reyes, Zaharie Santana, Sofia Melendez, Renata Vadala, Sofia Lambert.

The head coach is Coral D. Buxeda, and the assistant coach is Karyn Hernandez.

District wrestling

Here are more local district tournament results for wrestling in 1A and 3A.

Cardinal Gibbons in 1A and South Dade in 3A continue their district tournament supremacy. Also in 3A, Cypress Bay won its sixth consecutive district title, and Stoneman Douglas added another district team title to its history.

That’s 34 for Gibbons

Cardinal Gibbons wrestling, coached by Jamal and Jamel Morris, won another district title. That makes 34. Quite impressive.

The Cardinal Gibbons wrestling team won its 34th district title.

The host Chiefs had 12 district champions and two runners-up at the District 14-1A Tournament.

Cardinal Gibbons also hosts regionals on Friday and Saturday to see which wrestlers advance to state.

District 14-1A at Cardinal Gibbons: Team results: 1. Cardinal Gibbons 294.5; 2. Coral Springs Charter 142.5; 3. St. Andrew’s-Boca Raton 87; 4. Pine Crest 59; 5. American Heritage-Delray Beach 55.

106: 1. Joseph Michaels of Cardinal Gibbons; 2. Brody Cox of St. Andrews; 3. Andrew Ridge of Coral Springs Charter School.

1st Place Match: Joseph Michaels (Cardinal Gibbons) 23-8, Jr. over Brody Cox (St. Andrews) 24-8, 8th. (Dec 8-2)

113: 1. David Sanchez of Cardinal Gibbons; 2. Asher Daly of Coral Springs Charter School.

1st Place Match: David Sanchez (Cardinal Gibbons) 18-13, Fr. over Asher Daly (Coral Springs Charter School) 0-1, 6th. (Fall 1:06)

120: 1. William Parker of Cardinal Gibbons; 2. Matthew McGarry of St. Andrews.

1st Place Match: William Parker (Cardinal Gibbons) 27-14, So. over Matthew McGarry (St. Andrews) 13-13, Jr. (Fall 0:44)

126: 1. Preston Lindsay of Coral Springs Charter School; 2. Ryan Mcwilliams of Cardinal Gibbons; 3. Dominick McGarry of St. Andrews.

1st Place Match: Preston Lindsay (Coral Springs Charter School) 30-10, So. over Ryan Mcwilliams (Cardinal Gibbons) 13-6, Jr. (Fall 5:26).

132: 1. Jonathan Hudson of Cardinal Gibbons; 2. Blake Seskin of American Heritage School (Delray Beach); 3. Elijah Perez of Coral Springs Charter School.

1st Place Match: Jonathan Hudson (Cardinal Gibbons) 34-6, Sr. over Blake Seskin (American Heritage School (Delray Beach)) 21-7, Sr. (TF-1.5 6:00 (18-3)

138: 1. Nicholas Yancey of Cardinal Gibbons; 2. Logan Bosworth of Coral Springs Charter School; 3. Miles Deal of St. Andrews.

1st Place Match: Nicholas Yancey (Cardinal Gibbons) 38-1, Sr. over Logan Bosworth (Coral Springs Charter School) 9-25, Fr. (Fall 1:36).

145: 1. Frankie Florio of Cardinal Gibbons; 2. Stefan Lupu of St. Andrews.

1st Place Match: Frankie Florio (Cardinal Gibbons) 33-5, So. over Stefan Lupu (St. Andrews) 7-14, Sr. (Fall 0:54)

152: 1. Bryan Picallo of Cardinal Gibbons; 2. Hunter Perez of Coral Springs Charter School; 3. Joseph Bredski of St. Andrews.

1st Place Match: Bryan Picallo (Cardinal Gibbons) 34-8, So. over Hunter Perez (Coral Springs Charter School) 39-18, Sr. (Fall 1:33)

160: 1. Jason Simmons of Cardinal Gibbons; 2. Peter Mocco of Coral Springs Charter School; 3. Ethan Stone of Pine Crest; 4. Ishaan Ramani of American Heritage School (Delray Beach).

1st Place Match: Jason Simmons (Cardinal Gibbons) 18-6, Jr. over Peter Mocco (Coral Springs Charter School) 38-17, 7th. (Fall 1:52).

170: 1. Richard Tauriello of Cardinal Gibbons; 2. Keon Taylor of Coral Springs Charter School; 3. John Chen of Pine Crest.

1st Place Match: Richard Tauriello (Cardinal Gibbons) 32-5, Sr. over Keon Taylor (Coral Springs Charter School) 46-9, Sr. (MD 13-4).

182: 1. Dominic Pantuso of Cardinal Gibbons; 2. Owyn Vargas of Coral Springs Charter School; 3. Noah Wilson of Pine Crest.

1st Place Match: Dominic Pantuso (Cardinal Gibbons) 32-7, Jr. over Owyn Vargas (Coral Springs Charter School) 5-5, So. (Fall 3:47).

195: 1. Michael Mocco of Cardinal Gibbons; 2. Benjamin Hirsh of St. Andrews; 3. Vincent Aschuets of American Heritage School (Delray Beach); 4. Brandon Hankerson of Coral Springs Charter School.

1st Place Match: Michael Mocco (Cardinal Gibbons) 36-1, Fr. over Benjamin Hirsh (St. Andrews) 12-2, Jr. (Fall 1:14).

220: 1. Nathan Chen of Pine Crest; 2. Grant Cooper of Cardinal Gibbons.

1st Place Match: Nathan Chen (Pine Crest) 23-1, So. over Grant Cooper (Cardinal Gibbons) 27-8, Sr. (Dec 5-0).

285: 1. Gavin Hooten of Cardinal Gibbons; 2. Ryan Long of American Heritage School (Delray Beach); 3. Benjamin Levine of Pine Crest.

1st Place Match: Gavin Hooten (Cardinal Gibbons) 14-5, Jr. over Ryan Long (American Heritage School (Delray Beach)) 6-11, So. (Dec 6-4).

South Dade dynasty continues

The South Dade wrestling team, coached by Victor Balmeceda, won its 22nd consecutive district title at the District 16-3A Tournament at Coral Reef High School.

The South Dade wrestling team won its 22 district title.

South Dade individual results: 106- Bryan Morales District Champ; 113- Guillermo Jaramillo 3rd; 120- Luis Acevedo District Champ; 126- Nate Williams District Champ; 132- Tyree Williams 3rd; 138- EJ Solis District Champ; 145- Misha Arbos 2nd; 152- Gavin Balmeceda District Champ; 160- Cordell White District Champ; 170- Lawrence Rosario District Champ; 182- Chris Sanchez District Champ; 195- Ansel Cervantes District Champ; 220- Sawyer Bartelt District Champ; 285- Marcelo Rosario District Champ.

District 16-3A at Coral Reef High School: Team results: 1. South Dade 327; 2. Southwest Miami 234.5; 3. Palmetto 198.5; 4. Southridge 154; 5. Ferguson 87; 6. Braddock 79; 7. Coral Gables 75; 8. Coral Reef 43.5.

106: 1. Bryan Morales of South Dade; 2. Matthew Padgett of Miami Palmetto; 3. Ryan Canahuate of Ferguson; 4. Ryan Reyes of Coral Reef; 5. Julian Ruiz of Braddock; 6. Alexander Laguardia of Miami Southridge.

1st Place Match: Bryan Morales (South Dade) 51-12, Fr. over Matthew Padgett (Miami Palmetto) 23-18, Fr. (Dec 10-5).

113: 1. Gabriel Tellez of Southwest Miami; 2. Frederick Mitchum of Miami Southridge; 3. Guillermo Jaramillo of South Dade; 4. Adonis Ferro of Miami Palmetto; 5. Luke Snyder of Braddock; 6. Levon Johnson of Coral Gables.

1st Place Match: Gabriel Tellez (Southwest Miami) 38-5, Jr. over Frederick Mitchum (Miami Southridge) 30-2, Jr. (Dec 10-9).

120: 1. Luis Acevedo of South Dade; 2. Ryan Cominsky of Southwest Miami; 3. Diego Imbert of Coral Gables; 4. Xavier Serna of Miami Palmetto; 5. Daniel Tabares of Braddock; 6. Damel Martinez of Miami Southridge.

1st Place Match: Luis Acevedo (South Dade) 47-3, Jr. over Ryan Cominsky (Southwest Miami) 31-16, Sr. (Fall 3:19).

126: 1. Nathaniel Williams of South Dade; 2. Angel Delgado of Southwest Miami; 3. Dylan Lopez of Braddock; 4. Jay Parrado of Miami Southridge; 5. La`Darius Jones of Miami Palmetto; 6. Andres Viera of Ferguson.

1st Place Match: Nathaniel Williams (South Dade) 45-11, So. over Angel Delgado (Southwest Miami) 32-12, Jr. (Dec 6-3).

132: 1. Danny Martinez of Southwest Miami; 2. Tyree Graham of South Dade; 3. Jaiden Oliver of Miami Southridge; 4. William Altamirano of Coral Gables; 5. Adrian Reina of Braddock; 6. Jeremiah Sanchez of Ferguson.

1st Place Match: Danny Martinez (Southwest Miami) 39-3, Sr. over Tyree Graham (South Dade) 43-11, Fr. (Fall 4:54).

138: 1. Elvis Solis of South Dade; 2. Cameron Gallivan of Miami Palmetto; 3. Noah Sanabria of Braddock; 4. Dante Morales of Ferguson; 5. Nikolas Utset of Southwest Miami; 6. Jacob Diaz of Miami Southridge.

1st Place Match: Elvis Solis (South Dade) 40-1, So. over Cameron Gallivan (Miami Palmetto) 40-9, Jr. (Fall 1:28).

145: 1. Lester Martinez of Southwest Miami; 2. Misha Arbos of South Dade; 3. Drake Bonney of Miami Palmetto; 4. Jake Fernandez of Ferguson; 5. Jordan Fearon of Miami Southridge; 6. Lazarus Garcia of Braddock.

1st Place Match: Lester Martinez (Southwest Miami) 32-11, Sr. over Misha Arbos (South Dade) 39-8, Sr. (Fall 0:52).

152: 1. Gavin Balmeceda of South Dade; 2. Yainiel Reina of Miami Southridge; 3. Connor Bonney of Miami Palmetto; 4. Luis Viveros of Southwest Miami; 5. Lucas Chahine of Coral Reef; 6. Theodore Gibson of Coral Gables.

1st Place Match: Gavin Balmeceda (South Dade) 52-5, Jr. over Yainiel Reina (Miami Southridge) 37-7, Sr. (Fall 1:26).

160: 1. Cordell White of South Dade; 2. Adrian Ochoa of Southwest Miami; 3. Julian Mayorga of Miami Southridge; 4. Matthew Alemany of Ferguson; 5. Nicholas Santiago of Miami Palmetto; 6. James Suros of Braddock.

1st Place Match: Cordell White (South Dade) 25-1, Sr. over Adrian Ochoa (Southwest Miami) 41-7, Sr. (Dec 3-2).

170: 1. Lawrence Rosario of South Dade; 2. Ronald Butler of Miami Palmetto; 3. Matthew Hernandez of Ferguson; 4. Ivan Nadal of Coral Reef; 5. Aiden Rodriguez of Southwest Miami; 6. Eliel Santos of Miami Southridge.

1st Place Match: Lawrence Rosario (South Dade) 49-9, Sr. over Ronald Butler (Miami Palmetto) 41-5, Fr. (MD 14-0).

182: 1. Chris Sanchez of South Dade; 2. Franklyn Ordonez of Southwest Miami; 3. Leonard Gilley of Miami Southridge; 4. Julian Conde of Miami Palmetto; 5. Lucas Paez of Coral Gables; 6. Xavier Gordo of Ferguson.

1st Place Match: Chris Sanchez (South Dade) 38-8, Jr. over Franklyn Ordonez (Southwest Miami) 39-10, Sr. (Dec 16-11).

195: 1. Ansel Cervantes of South Dade; 2. Richard Alexander of Miami Palmetto; 3. Hunter Fuentes of Southwest Miami; 4. Angel Obando of Coral Gables; 5. Brandon Lopez of Miami Southridge; 6. John Malik of Coral Reef.

1st Place Match: Ansel Cervantes (South Dade) 37-0, Sr. over Richard Alexander (Miami Palmetto) 41-6, Sr. (Dec 10-5).

220: 1. Sawyer Bartelt of South Dade; 2. Jonathan Fraga of Southwest Miami; 3. Ryan Miret of Miami Southridge; 4. Alex Geffrard of Miami Palmetto; 5. Gregory Gonzalez of Coral Reef; 6. Rafael Aguilera of Coral Gables.

1st Place Match: Sawyer Bartelt (South Dade) 41-0, Jr. over Jonathan Fraga (Southwest Miami) 35-10, Sr. (TF-1.5 1:18 (16-1).

285: 1. Marcelo Rosario of South Dade; 2. Matthew Rubio of Southwest Miami; 3. Leahndel Rosario of Miami Palmetto; 4. Spencer Voss of Miami Southridge; 5. Billy Saleh of Coral Gables; 6. Julian Mayea-Alvarez of Ferguson.

1st Place Match: Marcelo Rosario (South Dade) 39-8, Sr. over Matthew Rubio (Southwest Miami) 18-6, Jr. (Fall 1:10).

Cypress Bay six-peat

The Cypress Bay wrestling team, coached by Allen Held, won its sixth consecutive district title.

The six-peat district champion Cypress Bay wrestling team.

The Lightning celebrated seven individual district champions in this District 14-3A Tournament at West Broward High School in Pembroke Pines.

District 14-3A at West Broward High School: Team results: 1. Cypress Bay 259.5; 2. South Plantation 184; 3. Western 156; 4. Nova 154; 5. Cooper City 141; 6. South Broward 136; 7. West Broward 79; 8. Flanagan 49.

106: 1. Andrew Punzalan of Cypress Bay; 2. Paul Cristafaro of Western; 3. Colten Penick of Cooper City; 4. Zair Vides of South Broward; 5. Kai Payne of Nova; 6. Alexander Fernandez of Flanagan.

1st Place Match: Andrew Punzalan (Cypress Bay) 60-3, Sr. over Paul Cristafaro (Western) 7-5, Fr. (TF-1.5 0:00 (23-8).

113: 1. Logan Shapiro of Cypress Bay; 2. Ignacio Santander of Western; 3. Jamaine wright of South Plantation; 4. Izaya Baez of South Broward; 5. Ian Thompson of Flanagan.

1st Place Match: Logan Shapiro (Cypress Bay) 47-13, So. over Ignacio Santander (Western) 1-1, Fr. (MD 10-0).

120: 1. Jordan Escarra of Cypress Bay; 2. Armand Laviola of West Broward; 3. Jayden Saint-Velus of Nova; 4. Leon Alazzawi of Cooper City; 5. Lukas Kaniaris of Flanagan; 6. Caleb Escarment of South Broward.

1st Place Match: Jordan Escarra (Cypress Bay) 53-3, Sr. over Armand Laviola (West Broward) 17-10, Fr. (Fall 0:53).

126: 1. Gabriel Herrero of Cypress Bay; 2. Joshua Whitter of South Plantation; 3. Gustavo Alvarado-Fernandez of Cooper City; 4. David Yagerman of Nova; 5. Brayden Kloor of Western; 6. Vicor Lee of South Broward.

1st Place Match: Gabriel Herrero (Cypress Bay) 57-3, Sr. over Joshua Whitter (South Plantation) 27-9, Jr. (Dec 9-5).

132: 1. Michael McCallum of Nova; 2. Michael Carsten of Cypress Bay; 3. Ethan Taylor of Cooper City; 4. Blake Higgs of South Broward; 5. Santino Zapatta of South Plantation; 6. Christian Kam of Flanagan.

1st Place Match: Michael McCallum (Nova) 31-6, Sr. over Michael Carsten (Cypress Bay) 29-23, So. (Fall 2:11).

138: 1. Cesar Calderin of South Plantation; 2. Tyler Bill of Cypress Bay; 3. Isaiah Rojas of Western; 4. Zachary Hopkins of Nova; 5. Charles Kepler of West Broward; 6. Jaden Louissant of Flanagan.

1st Place Match: Cesar Calderin (South Plantation) 34-4, Jr. over Tyler Bill (Cypress Bay) 40-10, Sr. (Fall 2:44).

145: 1. Justin Alari of Nova; 2. Gage Oyster of South Plantation; 3. Lucas Nieminen of Western; 4. Cristian Vera of Cooper City; 5. Timotheos Nikolepoulos of Cypress Bay; 6. Edwens Philippe of South Broward.

1st Place Match: Justin Alari (Nova) 6-0, Sr. over Gage Oyster (South Plantation) 29-15, Jr. (Dec 6-3).

152: 1. Omar Faris of Western; 2. John Graul Jr of Cooper City; 3. Noah Catala of West Broward; 4. Giuliano Roccasecca of Cypress Bay; 5. Alexander Estrine of South Plantation; 6. Marc Garvin Bassette of South Broward.

1st Place Match: Omar Faris (Western) 14-2, Jr. over John Graul Jr (Cooper City) 34-13, Sr. (Dec 6-2).

160: 1. Mateo Martinez of South Broward; 2. Luis Rodriguez of Flanagan; 3. Cedric Daniels of Nova; 4. Sabtiago Valencia of Cypress Bay; 5. Joshua Perez of Western; 6. Matthew Pumariega of West Broward.

1st Place Match: Mateo Martinez (South Broward) 11-2, Fr. over Luis Rodriguez (Flanagan) 16-3, Sr. (Dec 3-2).

170: 1. Brian Senalle of South Plantation; 2. Roger Ravelo of Cypress Bay; 3. Vishal Ramnarine of South Broward; 4. Cael Herl of Cooper City; 5. Joel Loaiza of Western; 6. Brenden Cobian of Flanagan.

1st Place Match: Brian Senalle (South Plantation) 23-7, Jr. over Roger Ravelo (Cypress Bay) 10-8, So. (Fall 2:32).

182: 1. Zach Weidler of Cypress Bay; 2. Jean Pierre of South Plantation; 3. Mamadou Kone of Cooper City; 4. Brennen Nusbaum of Western; 5. Xander Ortiz of Nova; 6. Danny Llarema of Flanagan.

1st Place Match: Zach Weidler (Cypress Bay) 47-1, Sr. over Jean Pierre (South Plantation) 37-4, Sr. (Fall 5:30).

195: 1. Gyani Mosi of Cypress Bay; 2. Kristian Poux of Western; 3. Malik Beaubien of South Plantation; 4. Ariel Petit of Cooper City; 5. Djuvens Ambroise of Nova; 6. Alexander Piedra of West Broward.

1st Place Match: Gyani Mosi (Cypress Bay) 42-8, Sr. over Kristian Poux (Western) 22-11, Jr. (Fall 3:48).

220: 1. Nicholas Alonso of South Broward; 2. Brensly Louis of South Plantation; 3. Ryandy Jean of Nova; 4. Ahmad Denton of West Broward.

1st Place Match: Nicholas Alonso (South Broward) 2-0, So. over Brensly Louis (South Plantation) 17-6, Sr. (Dec 10-8).

285: 1. Gozie Mosi of Cypress Bay; 2. Maximiliano Taboada of West Broward; 3. Jeremiah Diggs of South Broward; 4. Joel Bell of South Plantation; 5. Joshua Fennell of Nova.

1st Place Match: Gozie Mosi (Cypress Bay) 44-4, Sr. over Maximiliano Taboada (West Broward) 45-5, Jr. (Dec 7-0).

Stoneman Douglas, a district champ

Stoneman Douglas, coached by Kenny Gendason, won the District 13-3A title. Eight Eagles won individual district titles to lead the way.

The Stoneman Douglas wrestling team won another district title.

District 13-3A at Taravella High School in Coral Springs: Team results: 1. Stoneman Douglas 271; 2. Coral Springs 195; 3. Taravella 151; 4. Fort Lauderdale 124.5; 5. Monarch 70; 6. Deerfield Beach 50; 7. Coral Gables 47.

106: 1. Rocco Duygulu of Marjory Stoneman Douglas; 2. Chase Martin of Coral Springs; 3. Abraham Ballesteros of Taravella; 4. Eric Mattos of Monarch.

1st Place Match: Rocco Duygulu (Marjory Stoneman Douglas) 30-3, So. over Chase Martin (Coral Springs) 25-10, Fr. (Fall 0:00).

113: 1. James Messmer of Marjory Stoneman Douglas; 2. Bendjy Ferdinand of Coral Springs; 3. Caiden Canales of Taravella.

1st Place Match: James Messmer (Marjory Stoneman Douglas) 17-5, So. over Bendjy Ferdinand (Coral Springs) 22-12, So. (Fall 0:00).

120: 1. David Leiva of Marjory Stoneman Douglas; 2. Ethan Pierce of Monarch; 3. Angel Santiago of Taravella; 4. James Matis of Coral Springs.

1st Place Match: David Leiva (Marjory Stoneman Douglas) 28-2, So. over Ethan Pierce (Monarch) 13-10, So. (Fall 0:00).

126: 1. Trevon Hawkins of Fort Lauderdale; 2. Lorenzo Pellegrini of Marjory Stoneman Douglas; 3. Adam Shuker of Coral Springs.

1st Place Match: Trevon Hawkins (Fort Lauderdale) 41-7, Sr. over Lorenzo Pellegrini (Marjory Stoneman Douglas HS) 17-11, So. (Fall 0:00).

132: 1. Jacob Rosen of Taravella; 2. Daniel Alvarez of Marjory Stoneman Douglas; 3. Elton Angulo of Fort Lauderdale; 4. Jason Jackson of Coral Springs; 5. Isaiah Josiah Francois of Coral Glades.

1st Place Match: Jacob Rosen (Taravella) 24-6, So. over Daniel Alvarez (Marjory Stoneman Douglas) 22-10, Sr. (Fall 0:00).

138: 1. Lenny Cipolla of Marjory Stoneman Douglas; 2. Victor Dixon of Taravella; 3. Keijuan Williams of Fort Lauderdale; 4. Tyler Green of Coral Springs; 5. Brian Lewis of Deerfield Beach; 6. Zane Edwards of Coral Glades.

1st Place Match: Lenny Cipolla (Marjory Stoneman Douglas) 15-4, Sr. over Victor Dixon (Taravella) 8-8, So. (Fall 0:00).

145: 1. Luke Szymanik of Fort Lauderdale; 2. Jaylan Brown of Coral Springs; 3. Chris Cenoble of Taravella; 4. Caleb Hebert of Marjory Stoneman Douglas; 5. Ian Pridgen of Coral Glades.

1st Place Match: Luke Szymanik (Fort Lauderdale) 18-5, Sr. over Jaylan Brown (Coral Springs) 21-11, Fr. (TF-1.5 0:00 (18-2).

152: 1. Vincent Dion of Marjory Stoneman Douglas; 2. Dante Adams of Coral Springs; 3. Nijul Lawrence of Monarch; 4. Chance Vital of Fort Lauderdale; 5. Bryan Hernandez of Taravella.

1st Place Match: Vincent Dion (Marjory Stoneman Douglas HS) 19-2, Sr. over Dante Adams (Coral Springs) 13-14, So. (TF-1.5 0:00 (16-0).

160: 1. Jeremiah Bethea of Fort Lauderdale; 2. Marquez Harris of Taravella; 3. Sebastian Cardozo of Monarch; 4. Julian Garcia of Deerfield Beach; 5. Grayson Starling of Marjory Stoneman Douglas; 6. Alex Haley, Jr. of Coral Springs.

1st Place Match: Jeremiah Bethea (Fort Lauderdale) 33-14, Sr. over Marquez Harris (Taravella) 12-11, Sr. (Fall 0:00).

170: 1. Charles Dion of Marjory Stoneman Douglas; 2. Tariq Qaiyim of Taravella; 3. Joao De Melo of Deerfield Beach; 4. Mason Kondratyuk of Fort Lauderdale; 5. Landon Hall of Coral Glades; 6. Michael Guzman of Coral Springs.

1st Place Match: Charles Dion (Marjory Stoneman Douglas) 32-9, Sr. over Tariq Qaiyim (Taravella) 21-10, Jr. (Dec 7-5).

182: 1. Lucas Sigueira of Marjory Stoneman Douglas; 2. Jamie Capricien of Coral Springs; 3. Jackson Harper of Deerfield Beach; 4. Giovanni Perez of Taravella; 5. Cole Howard of Monarch.

1st Place Match: Lucas Sigueira (Marjory Stoneman Douglas) 10-5, So. over Jamie Capricien (Coral Springs) 15-16, Sr. (Fall 0:00).

195: 1. Alexander Kooby of Marjory Stoneman Douglas; 2. J`Vier Romeus of Coral Springs; 3. Casey Joseph of Deerfield Beach.

1st Place Match: Alexander Kooby (Marjory Stoneman Douglas) 25-6, Sr. over J`Vier Romeus (Coral Springs) 15-6, So. (Fall 0:00).

220: 1. Shai Keery of Coral Springs; 2. Jackson Zajkowski of Marjory Stoneman Douglas; 3. Brandon Charite of Fort Lauderdale; 4. Damian Morales of Taravella; 5. Jason Edwards of Coral Glades.

1st Place Match: Shai Keery (Coral Springs) 23-10, So. over Jackson Zajkowski (Marjory Stoneman Douglas) 29-9, So. (Dec 3-2).

285: 1. Carlos Garcia Ruiz of Coral Glades; 2. Sebastian Bolt of Coral Springs; 3. Marvin Cyriac of Monarch; 4. Miguerson Renelus of Marjory Stoneman Douglas.

1st Place Match: Carlos Garcia Ruiz (Coral Glades) 10-2, Sr. over Sebastian Bolt (Coral Springs) 15-7, Sr. (Fall 0:00).

NOTE: District team titles won do not include district duals.

Lacrosse

BOYS: Cooper City 6, Florida Christian 4: Offense: Rex Kotzen 2 goals; Jack Keffer 2 goals; Drew Chin 1 goal; Noah Larkin 1 goal; Max Gwaltney 5 ground balls; Logan Doherty 5 ground balls. Defense: Goalie Logan Rajtar 7 saves; Michael Paan 16 ground balls; Zane Jimenez 5 ground balls; Myles Jones, making his freshman start, 3 ground balls; Ryan Goldberg 3 ground balls. CCty (2-0).

Submit sports results

For high schools in Broward and Miami-Dade, if you have varsity results along with top performers and their stats for this column, email hssports@miamiherald.com.

Baseball, lacrosse, softball, tennis, track & field, volleyball, water polo and more spring sports.

They will run in the newspaper and online. Photos accepted, too. No deadline. Send after the game, the next day or weekly. You will be alerted when it will appear in the newspaper and online.

---

Roundup compiled by Jim Varsallone

jvarsallone@miamiherald.com