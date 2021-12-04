Las Vegas vs. WFT: Will Raiders be on Fox in Fresno, plus who’ll win NFL Week 13 game?

Raiders fans in Fresno hoping to catch Las Vegas this Sunday on Fox TV will have better luck than they did in a similar situation earlier this season.

KMPH 26 will show the Raiders (6-5) as they take on the Washington Football Team (5-6) at 1:05 p.m. PST from Allegiant Stadium.

Fans in Fresno were shut out the last time the Raiders were picked up by Fox, with the network deciding to broadcast the Los Angeles Rams-Detroit Lions game featuring the “intriguing” matchup between quarterback transplants Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff.

The Raiders went on to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 33-22, but those in the greater Fresno area either had to head to a local bar or restaurant showing the game or pony up for the NFL Sunday Ticket subscription.

It’ll be hit or miss this week around California for other pockets of Raider Nation. Bakersfield, Los Angeles and San Diego will have to settle for watching the Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Other areas of the country getting the Raiders-WFT game include Colorado, parts of Missouri and the East Coast, and the majority of Texas.

Raiders’ channel listings vs. Washington

Bay Area: KTVU 2 (Xfinity/Comcast, Ch. 2; AT&T - U-Verse, Ch. 2; DirecTV, Ch. 2; Dish Network, Ch. 2)

Fresno: KMPH 26 (Xfinity/Comcast Ch. 6; AT&T - U-Verse Ch. 26; DirecTV, Ch. 26; Dish Network, Ch. 26)

Modesto: KTXL 40 (Xfinity/Comcast, Ch. 8; AT&T - U-Verse, Ch. 8)

Sacramento: KTXL 40 (Xfinity/Comcast, Ch. 8; AT&T - U-Verse, Ch. 8; DirecTV, Ch. 40; Dish Network, Ch. 40)

506 Sports displays the games that will be on Fox in each TV market for NFL Week 13.

Injury report

Raiders list DE Carl Nassib (knee) and LB Patrick Onwuasor as out; TE Darren Waller (back/knee) is doubtful; and RB Josh Jacobs (ankle), WR DeSean Jackson (calf), LB Nick Kwiatkoski and CB Keisean Nixon (ankle) are questionable.

WFT lists S Landon Collins (foot), RB J.D. McKissic (concussion) and G Wes Schweitzer (ankle) out; and C Tyler Larsen (knee), WR Curtis Samuel (groin), TE Ricky Seals-Jones (hip) and G Ereck Flowers (foot) as questionable.

Game pick

The Raiders are coming off a big win over the Dallas Cowboys in overtime, 36-33 on Daniel Carlson’s 29-yard field goal and another game-winning drive for Derek Carr.

It was Carr’s 27th game-winning drive since he was selected in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft.

Carr and the Raiders will see another NFC East team in the WFT and a familiar face in former Raiders coach Jack Del Rio in NFL Week 13.

It will be interesting to see how the game plays out since Carr and Del Rio know a bit about each other.

Washington is winner of three straight; the Raiders snapped a three-game losing streak with the win over the Cowboys.

It is a big game for both teams as each is making a playoff push. The Raiders haven’t played well at Allegiant Stadium lately, losing two straight there, but the thinking here is that mini-skid ends Sunday.

DraftKings made the Raiders a one-point favorite with the over/under at 49.

Prediction: Raiders 31, Washington Football Team 20