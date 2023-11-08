Las Vegas Trail residents laud program meant to make their neighborhood a safer place

Jason Green isn’t sure he would have gone to college without help from the nonprofit LVTRise.

The group operates a community center out of its location at 8201 Calmont Ave, which houses a city library, after school programs, a food pantry, and community health services.

Green’s parents didn’t go to college and couldn’t provide an example of what it would take to move past high school. The nonprofit helped Green, a Western Hills High School graduate, with his applications, scholarships, and school supplies once he was accepted into Midwestern State University.

“Honestly I couldn’t help myself at that point in my life, and just them being there pushing me, and keeping me going it was very important,” he said.

LVTRise serves the Las Vegas Trail area south of Interstate 30 and east of West Loop 820. The group held its annual luncheon Tuesday to highlight its work to help residents in a neighborhood plagued by poverty, drug abuse and violent crime.

Las Vegas Trail’s problems were highlighted in a 2017 series by the Star-Telegram on child abuse. LVTRise executive director Paige Charbonnet credited that reporting with spurring her into action when she started volunteering with the nonprofit in 2018.

“The kids have a place to play, a library with a computer, but most importantly a place for families to find the resources they need,” she said.

The center also provides a place where young people can grow their emotional intelligence, said Fort Worth police officer Nelson “Easy” Ehirim.

Nelson explained that some kids in Las Vegas Trail always respond to conflict with anger because it’s the only tool in their tool belt.

Having a place where kids can come and articulate their emotions is huge, Ehirim said, which is what the center provides.

LVTRise serves roughly 3,000 residents per month, but wants to expand that number, according to Charbonnet.

“Our goal is not to turn anyone away,” she said.