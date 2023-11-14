Las Vegas teen dies after being attacked by mob near high school, father says

A teenager in Las Vegas died from injuries he received earlier this month when he was beaten by a mob outside a high school, the boy's father says.

Jonathan Lewis Jr., 17, was involved in a large brawl with more than a dozen other teens that broke out on Nov. 1, across the street from Rancho High School, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The teen's father, Jonathan Lewis Sr., confirmed his son's death on a memorial website he created more than a week after the incident. He said his son was attacked by about 15 teenagers after he jumped in to help his friend – a smaller boy who had something stolen from him by the group and was thrown into a trash can.

Lewis said his son was "a hero" who was the victim of "cowardly violence."

"Jonathan was an aspiring artist, a kind, loving, caring, and generous young man who had his whole life ahead of him," Lewis wrote. "He will be forever loved and cherished every day every moment!"

Police investigate case as homicide; school district assists

Detectives are investigating the case as a homicide, following Jonathan's death, according to the police department. No suspects have been arrested.

Videos of the incident circulated online and show the teen on the ground as he is being kicked and punched in a large brawl. Other teens stand to the side and film the incident with their phones.

The Clark County School District said it's working with law enforcement to ensure those responsible for Jonathan's death are "held accountable."

"CCSD does not tolerate violence or threats to students or their safety," read a statement shared with NBC News. "We all must come together as a community to address the needs of our students so disagreements are resolved through dialogue rather than violence."

Parents plan foundation against youth violence in son's name

After he was pummeled by the mob, Jonathan was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was put on life support and later died, his father said.

At their son's bedside, Jonathan's parents began planning a foundation – Team Jonathan – that would focus on "solving the problems that were the root cause of why our children have become ... lost in violence and hate," Lewis wrote on his website.

"After holding my son's hand in the hospital while on life support for 2 days and nights and watching his life leave his body and being shocked by the immensity and horror of my beloved boy just being beaten to death I felt a mission to act that moved me to my core," he wrote.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Las Vegas teen Johnathan Lewis dies after brawl with over 12 others