Las Vegas Summer League: Kessler Edwards leads Kings over Timberwolves; Colby Jones hurt

Kessler Edwards led the Kings to a Las Vegas Summer League win over the Minnesota Timberwolves despite the loss of rookie second-round draft pick Colby Jones.

Edwards had 18 points, eight rebounds and five assists in a 93-80 victory over the Timberwolves on Thursday at Cox Pavilion. Edwards averaged 10.7 points on 38.5% shooting in the first three games in Las Vegas, but he made 6 of 9 from the field and 2 of 5 from 3-point range against Minnesota.

Former Folsom High School star Jordan Ford continued to impress with 17 points and seven assists. Alex O’Connell came off the bench to post 15 points while Keon Ellis finished with 12 points, four rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Josh Minott had 18 points and six rebounds for the Timberwolves (1-3).

There was a scary moment in the third quarter when Jones soared to the rim for a dunk attempt and went down hard under the basket. Jones slowly got to his feet and headed to the locker room with a member of the teams’ medical staff. The team later announced Jones would not return.

The Kings improved to 2-2 in Las Vegas. They will conclude summer league play with a consolation game against the Milwaukee Bucks at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Thomas & Mack Center.

The Kings jumped out to an early 10-2 lead, but both teams struggled to make shots in the opening minutes. The Timberwolves went 3 of 13 to start the game. The Kings went 4 of 14.

Sacramento led 21-16 at the end of the first quarter. Minnesota got within one on a 3-pointer by Javonte Cooke with 2:11 to play in the first half, but the Kings led 41-35 at the half after Keon Ellis made a stepback 3-pointer with 0.5 seconds remaining.

The Timberwolves trailed by three following a basket by Josh Minott early in the third quarter. The Kings quickly pushed the lead back up to seven on two free throws by Ellis and a dunk by Jalen Slawson.

The Kings carried a 65-57 lead into the fourth quarter. They staged a 14-2 run to go up 82-63 on soft floater by Ford.