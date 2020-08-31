Is Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Using Capital Effectively?

What financial metrics can indicate to us that a company is maturing or even in decline? Typically, we'll see the trend of both return on capital employed (ROCE) declining and this usually coincides with a decreasing amount of capital employed. This indicates the company is producing less profit from its investments and its total assets are decreasing. So after glancing at the trends within Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), we weren't too hopeful.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Las Vegas Sands is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.055 = US$1.1b ÷ (US$22b - US$2.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2020).

Therefore, Las Vegas Sands has an ROCE of 5.5%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 6.1% average generated by the Hospitality industry.

In the above chart we have measured Las Vegas Sands' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Las Vegas Sands here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Las Vegas Sands. To be more specific, the ROCE was 18% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Las Vegas Sands becoming one if things continue as they have.

What We Can Learn From Las Vegas Sands' ROCE

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. Despite the concerning underlying trends, the stock has actually gained 40% over the last five years, so it might be that the investors are expecting the trends to reverse. Regardless, we don't like the trends as they are and if they persist, we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

