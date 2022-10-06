Las Vegas' Sahara hotel celebrates 70 years: Take a peek into the property's past

Bailey Schulz, USA TODAY
·6 min read
The Sahara Las Vegas.
The Sahara Las Vegas.

In the summer of 2011, Amy Raymer stood outside the Sahara Las Vegas, waiting for a chance to own a piece of history.

It was an end of an era. The Sahara, one of the oldest properties on the Strip, was closing its doors. Raymer, a Las Vegas resident, was one of the hundreds to show up for its liquidation sale – despite the 100-plus-degree heat.

The visit made Raymer the proud owner of a Sahara camel lamp, which still sits next to her bed. It was also a rare occasion to get free rein to explore the property, including a suite that once hosted The Beatles and the Casbar, where Frank Sinatra had been a regular.

Amy Raymer spent $75 for a camel lamp from the original Sahara Las Vegas.
Amy Raymer spent $75 for a camel lamp from the original Sahara Las Vegas.

"It was a cool experience to see the old turn into the new," Raymer said. "There's not much here anymore that looks like it did back in the day."

Despite its 2011 closure, the Sahara lives on. The property reopened in 2014 and operated briefly under the name SLS Las Vegas before it was sold to billionaire Alex Meruelo, who brought back its original name. The property celebrates its 70th anniversary this Friday, a rare feat for a hotel in a city known for imploding its attractions.

Awakening: Wynn Las Vegas’ new show is a bit hard to describe. Producers say that’s why it's a must-see.

Meruelo has invested about $150 million in renovations, ushering in new designs that nod to the old-school Las Vegas that so many visitors and locals have grown to love.

"It's been interesting to see how many more hotels try to make some reference to the Las Vegas past," University of Nevada, Las Vegas historian Michael Green told USA TODAY, adding that most visitors are too young to remember the rat pack days. "It is always easier to be nostalgic about something you don't remember."

This is an exterior view of the Sahara and its porte cochere, showing models entering the hotel and exiting a car, in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 18, 1954. (Las Vegas News Bureau Collection, LVCVA Archive)
This is an exterior view of the Sahara and its porte cochere, showing models entering the hotel and exiting a car, in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 18, 1954. (Las Vegas News Bureau Collection, LVCVA Archive)

Nostalgia for old Las Vegas

There are "many aspects" of Las Vegas' unique history that are appealing, according to Aaron Berger, executive director of the Neon Museum.

"This is a city that you can take in a burlesque show on Saturday night and be at church Sunday morning," he told USA TODAY. "It's a city that is constantly evolving, constantly changing, constantly innovating."

The Neon Museum is proof that there's interest in the city's past, with more than 200,000 visitors expected this fiscal year. The museum's collection includes the Hard Rock Cafe neon guitar and signs from the Stardust and Sahara.

The original Sahara sign at The Neon Museum in Las Vegas.
The original Sahara sign at The Neon Museum in Las Vegas.

"Some people are coming (to the museum) because of that nostalgia," Berger said. "They're coming because their parents got married at the Stardust, or they grew up going to Treasure Island and have a chance to see the (giant pirate) skull."

Others reminisce over the city's icons online, where accounts that post old Las Vegas photos can reach tens of thousands of followers.

Comments show people yearning for the old days of Las Vegas. One Facebook user posted “When it was great!” under a grainy photo of the Desert Inn in 1958. Another Instagram user responded to a black-and-white photo of the Stardust by wishing for a time machine.

A scene at the Sahara swimming pool with sun bathers and a waitress August 20, 1954. (Las Vegas News Bureau Collection, LVCVA Archive)
A scene at the Sahara swimming pool with sun bathers and a waitress August 20, 1954. (Las Vegas News Bureau Collection, LVCVA Archive)

Not all of the love for old Las Vegas comes from nostalgia. Green noted that few visitors these days saw the rat pack perform, but there are still nods to the era sprinkled throughout the city.

"It's just fascinating to see the nostalgia for, in some cases, what never was. In some cases, for what was. And in a lot of cases, for what a lot of people didn't actually partake of," Green said.

Frank Sinatra reunites Jerry Lewis and Dean Martin during the Jerry Lewis MDA Labor Day Telethon Sept. 5, 1976 at the Sahara in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas News Bureau Collection, LVCVA Archive)
Frank Sinatra reunites Jerry Lewis and Dean Martin during the Jerry Lewis MDA Labor Day Telethon Sept. 5, 1976 at the Sahara in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas News Bureau Collection, LVCVA Archive)

But not being part of history doesn't mean it's irrelevant. Doug Balduini, 46, of New Jersey, has a tattoo of a camel and the original Sahara sign inked on his arm, despite not once stepping foot inside the property before the SLS renovations. 

Known as “Mr. Sahara” among friends in the Casino Collectibles Association, Balduini has spent thousands of dollars collecting Sahara memorabilia.

His collection today contains postcards, old menus, ashtrays and hundreds of casino chips, the most expensive of which cost him $5,000. All are stamped with the Sahara brand.

Stacks of Sahara poker chips, part of Doug Balduini's collection.
Stacks of Sahara poker chips, part of Doug Balduini's collection.

"I liked the whole theme," he said of the property. "I'm probably going to go for the Guinness Book of World Records for the most items from a single casino, if they allow that type of category."

A fascination with Las Vegas memorabilia has drawn about 1,500 members to the Casino Collectibles Association, some of whom spend thousands on vintage chips from casinos.

The Sahara hotel in Las Vegas.
The Sahara hotel in Las Vegas.

The city's history isn't spotless; it's well-known for its mob ties. But for some, that's part of the appeal.

"(Las Vegas) just has a great history to it, as far as these old mobsters that went to Vegas to start a new life with gaming," said Doug Smith, former president of the Casino Collectables Association.

Downtown now boasts a mob museum for people wanting to learn more about organized crime's ties to the city.

The Sahara hotel in Las Vegas.
The Sahara hotel in Las Vegas.

Renovations at the Sahara Las Vegas

At 70, the Sahara is the oldest standing property on the Strip, according to Green. (While the original Flamingo opened six years earlier, none of the original facilities remain.)

The property leaned heavily into the Moroccan desert theme with the Casbar lounge and Congo Room.

A family has their photo with the Sahara Hotel camels March 15, 1954. (Las Vegas News Bureau Collection, LVCVA Archive)
A family has their photo with the Sahara Hotel camels March 15, 1954. (Las Vegas News Bureau Collection, LVCVA Archive)

"It's a themed hotel before Las Vegas Strip was really into themed hotels," Green said.

The property "revolutionized" the lounge act in the 1950s and hosted performances from big-name celebrities over the years including Johnny Carson, Tony Bennett, Sonny and Cher, Liberace and Judy Garland.

"These are entertainment icons we're talking about," Green said. "That's a big part of the Sahara's history."

The Sahara has tried to blend the past and present in its latest round of renovations.

Most of the public-facing renovations are complete, according to general manager Paul Hobson. The property now offers a new casino floor, a new hotel lobby, a new front entrance and 1,100 of the hotel’s 1,600 rooms have been fully renovated.

AZILO Ultra Lounge inside the Sahara Las Vegas.
AZILO Ultra Lounge inside the Sahara Las Vegas.

The design harkens back to the property's roots as a Moroccan desert-themed stay. There’s intricate tiling at the Azilo Ultra Pool bar. Light fixtures that emulate drifting sand dunes. Earthy tones in the light fixtures. Black-and-white photos of celebrities like Clint Eastwood and The Beatles that line the walls.

But there are modern touches as well. A massive LED screen towers over people as they enter Bazaar Meat By José Andrés, and the front entrance can now entertain with a fountain show timed with lights, music and more LED screens.

Elvis Presley signs autographs for guests poolside at the Sahara July 26, 1963. (Las Vegas News Bureau Collection, LVCVA Archive)
Elvis Presley signs autographs for guests poolside at the Sahara July 26, 1963. (Las Vegas News Bureau Collection, LVCVA Archive)

"There's some really fun things to see that do make it obvious to the guests that they're in a piece of history," Hobson said. "So we have 70 years of history and we're setting up for the next 70."

You can follow USA TODAY reporter Bailey Schulz on Twitter @bailey_schulz and subscribe to our free Daily Money newsletter here for personal finance tips and business news every Monday through Friday.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: A peek into the past as Las Vegas' Sahara hotel celebrates 70 years

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Fantasy hockey: 5 takeaways for your mock drafts

    Fantasy hockey mock drafts are a great way to experiment and prepare for when the real thing rolls around. Here's what we've learned from ours.

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Senators goalie Cam Talbot out five-to-seven weeks with upper-body injury

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators will start the NHL season without goalie Cam Talbot after he suffered an upper-body injury. The team says Talbot, 35, will miss five-to-seven weeks due to the undisclosed ailment. Ottawa acquired the veteran netminder from the Wild for goalie Filip Gustavsson in July. Talbot spent last season in Minnesota, where he posted a 32-12-4 record with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. The Senators address their goaltending depth Monday, claiming Magnus

  • 24 people who will shape the 2022-23 NHL season

    These men and women will make an enormous impact on the NHL this season.

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • 'He's a great addition': Pascal Siakam on Raptors 905 hiring his brother

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his brother getting hired by the Raptors 905, the Raptors' new scoreboard, assisting on Christian Koloko's first NBA points and more.

  • What will Scottie Barnes average in 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Nishioka beats Shapovalov to win Korean Open

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka claimed his second career title after beating fourth seed Denis Shapovalov of Canada 6-4, 7-6 (5) to win the Korean Open on Sunday. The 27-year-old Japanese, who beat top seed and world No.2 Casper Ruud in the quaterfinals, was impressive in defense and his counter-punching style eventually wore down his higher ranked opponent in just under two hours at the Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center. The unseeded Nishioka, appearing in his second champi

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can taste top wild card

    The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • Vote: Would you rather Blue Jays play Mariners or Rays in Wild Card Series?

    The Blue Jays will be playing either the Mariners or Rays this weekend. Which would you prefer?

  • Nick Robertson takes shot at Leafs top-six

    Toronto forward Nick Robertson has impressed during Leafs preseason, scoring multiple goals, and the 21-year-old is making his case for a role on a top-six line with John Tavares and William Nylander.

  • B.C. Hockey 'closely monitoring' after Quebec and Ontario associations cut funds to Hockey Canada

    Leaders at B.C. Hockey aren't saying if they will follow in the footsteps of other provincial associations in cutting funds to Hockey Canada. Both Hockey Québec and the Ontario Hockey Federation announced Tuesday they will no longer collect player fees on behalf of the national federation in the wake of revelations about a second multi-million dollar slush fund to deal with sexual abuse allegations and a widely-panned appearance by Hockey Canada interim board chair Andrea Skinner in front of a p

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • 3 Blue Jays X-factors in wild-card series vs. Mariners

    These three players could hold the key to success for the Blue Jays in their series with the Mariners.

  • Mathew Barzal inks 8-year deal with Islanders

    Star forward Mathew Barzal is staying on Long Island for the long haul, but he didn't come cheap.

  • Michael Bublé takes jab at Johnny Gaudreau, pokes fun at Flames' arena

    Michael Bublé knew exactly how to get the Calgary crowd fired up.