Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs: How to watch the Black Friday NFL game today

Travis Kelce #87 and the Kansas City Chiefs play the Las Vegas Raiders this Friday. (Matt Kelley/Getty Images)

Happy Black Friday! It's time for leftovers, Black Friday deals and a special Prime Video exclusive game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders. Headed into the NFL's Black Friday game, the Raiders are 2-9 and the Chiefs are 10-1. Unsurprisingly, the odds for today's game favor the Chiefs over the Raiders.

Kicking off at 3 p.m. ET on Nov. 29, streaming exclusively on Amazon's Prime Video, Al Michaels will cover play-by-play, Kirk Herbstreit will be the color analyst and Kaylee Hartung will report from the sidelines. Amazon Prime will be announcing some of their best Black Friday deals live during the game. Here's what you need to know about this afternoon's Raiders at Chiefs game, plus the rest of the Week 13 NFL schedule.

How to watch the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs game:

Date: Friday, Nov. 29, 2024

Pregame coverage: 1:30 p.m. ET

Kickoff time: 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT

Game: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Location: Arrowhead Stadium

Local channel: KSHB-TV 41 (Kansas City market)

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

What channel is the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs game on?

The Raiders visit the Chiefs on Nov. 29 for a special Black Friday game streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Stream Black Friday football Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video is the exclusive home for this year's Black Friday football game, in addition to hosting the NFL's Thursday Night Football games. On top of Amazon Prime Video, an Amazon Prime subscription includes free shipping, exclusive deals, access to the Prime Day sales events, Amazon Music, a year of free GrubHub+ and more. A standard Amazon Prime subscription is $15 monthly or $139 annually, but discounts are available for students and those on qualified government assistance. You can try Amazon Prime free for 30 days. You can also just subscribe directly to Prime Video and forego all the other Prime Benefits. A Prime Video subscription costs $9 monthly. Watch on Prime at Amazon

Is Taylor Swift at the game today?

Taylor Swift is at the Chiefs game supporting her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, alongside his mother, Donna Kelce.

2024 NFL season Week 13 schedule:

All times Eastern

Thursday, Nov. 28

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions: 12:30 p.m. (CBS)

New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys: 4:30 p.m. (FOX)

Miami Dolphins vs. Green Bay Packers: 8:20 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Friday, Nov. 29

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs: 3:00 p.m. (Prime Video)

Sunday, Dec. 1

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Atlanta Falcons: 1 p.m. (CBS)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 1 p.m. (CBS)

Arizona Cardinals vs. Minnesota Vikings: 1 p.m. (FOX)

Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots: 1 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle Seahawks vs. New York Jets: 1 p.m. (FOX)

Tennessee Titans vs. Washington Commanders: 1 p.m. (CBS)

Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: 1 p.m. (FOX)

Los Angeles Rams vs. New Orleans Saints: 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers: 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Baltimore Ravens: 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Buffalo Bills: 8:20 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Monday, Dec. 2