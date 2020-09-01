Raiders place WR Tyrell Williams on IR due to shoulder injury, impending surgery

Tyrell Williams won’t see the field for the Las Vegas Raiders this season.

The Raiders placed Williams on the injured reserve list after the wide receiver tore his labrum in his shoulder last month, the team announced on Tuesday.

He is expected to undergo surgery in the coming weeks and be sidelined for six months, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Raiders’ WR Tyrell Williams will be undergoing surgery on his torn labrum later this month that will sideline him six months, per source. His season is over. https://t.co/HOIxVoOl2u — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2020

Williams recorded 651 yards and six touchdowns on 42 receptions for the Raiders last season, though he was dealing with plantar fasciitis in his foot the entire year. The 28-year-old signed a four-year, $44 million deal with the team last summer following his initial stint in the league with the Chargers, and said he was in great shape at the start of camp last month.

"I feel 100 percent," Williams said in early August, via ESPN. "I'm excited. I feel fast, feel back to myself. So, glad to feel that way, finally kind of past that."

The Raiders have several other options at receiver without Williams in the lineup, including rookies Henry Ruggs III, who they took No. 12 overall in the draft, and Bryan Edwards. They also scooped up Nelson Agholor to a one-year deal, and landed longtime Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten to a one-year, $4 million deal, too.

