Las Vegas Raiders at Seattle Seahawks: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 12 matchup

Jaylon Thompson, USA TODAY
·2 min read

The Seattle Seahawks (6-4) welcome the Las Vegas Raiders (3-7) to the Great Northwest on Sunday.

The Seahawks look to rebound after a disappointing Week 10 loss in Munich, Germany. Seattle got ample time to prepare during their bye week and hatch a plan to stop Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and company. The Raiders are allowing 122.9 rushing yards per game and rookie running back Kenneth Walker III could see an uptick in carries.

Las Vegas has lost three of their last four games. However, the offense showed positive signs last week. A fun matchup to watch will be Raiders receiver Davante Adams battling against Seahawks rookie Tariq Woolen on the outside.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Raiders vs. Seahawks Week 12 game:

Raiders at Seahawks odds, moneyline and over/under

Lorenzo Reyes: Seahawks 26, Raiders 17

Las Vegas needed overtime and a total breakdown in coverage to topple a weak Broncos squad. Seattle was let down in London the last time it played, in Week 10. Coming off their bye, and with their balanced offense, I like the Seahawks to comfortably cover here.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, middle, celebrates with wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) after Adams scored the winning touchdown during overtime against the the Denver Broncos.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, middle, celebrates with wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) after Adams scored the winning touchdown during overtime against the the Denver Broncos.

Safid Deen: Seahawks 28, Raiders 27

I think it would be tough for the Raiders to win two straight on the road, after beating the Broncos. But they beat a team in disarray like them last week. The Seahawks are coming off a bye at home and ready to make a push behind Geno Smith and Kenneth Walker III this week.

Lance Pugmire: Seahawks 27, Raiders 20

Facing the “12s” isn’t comfortable for a splintered team, so expect the Silver and Black to fade in the second half against first-place Seattle.

Jarrett Bell: Seahawks 24, Raiders 20

Nate Davis: Seahawks 27, Raiders 23

Tyler Dragon: Seahawks 24, Raiders 20

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Las Vegas Raiders at Seattle Seahawks: Game predictions, picks, odds

