Las Vegas Raiders' President Sandra Douglass Morgan: first Black woman to run an NFL team

When it comes to impressive résumés, look no further than Sandra Douglass Morgan.

In-house counsel and litigation attorney at law firms big and small. City attorney for North Las Vegas. Director of external affairs for AT&T. Member of the Nevada Gaming Commission. Chair of the Nevada Gaming Control Board. Member of the board of directors for corporations such as Caesars Entertainment, Fidelity National Financial and Allegiant Travel. And now, president of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders.

Her long list of career accomplishments explains why Raiders owner Mark Davis pursued her to run the business operations of his storied NFL franchise. When she was hired in July, she became the first Black woman in NFL history to serve as president of a team.

“I do think I underestimated how much attention (my hire) would receive because I was so focused on the Raiders and making sure that the employees knew how I planned on implementing Mark’s vision for the future here in Las Vegas,” Douglass Morgan said. “But I’m slowly realizing based on conversations with people throughout the league that this appointment is historic.”

Super Bowl invite leads to NFL job

Douglass Morgan’s recruitment to the Raiders began in summer 2021, when Davis invited her and her husband, Don Morgan — who played four years in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals — to attend a preseason game at Allegiant Stadium.

“He said he’d heard about me from a few people and wanted to meet, but it wasn’t any kind of job interview,” she said. “We talked for a bit. He said, ‘Enjoy the game.’ And we kept in contact after that.”

Douglass Morgan said she knew that Davis “wanted me to be involved (with the Raiders) in some way with something — nothing clearly defined — but at the time my plate was full. So, I told him it just wasn’t good timing for me.”

After Douglass Morgan was named vice chair of the host committee for Super Bowl LVIII, which will be played in Las Vegas in 2024, she attended last year’s Super Bowl in Los Angeles. While there, she ran into Davis. “He said, ‘You keep saying no!’” she recalled. “And I told him, ‘I don’t recall ever saying no; I just said the timing wasn’t right.’”

That changed a few months later, when the two began having serious conversations about the future of the Raiders franchise and the role Douglass Morgan could play in helping Davis fulfill his vision, from improving the organizational culture to being a trusted and valued community partner.

He offered her the job of team president. After talking it over with her family, she accepted.

“I think I had to convince myself, but I also knew in my gut when Mark first mentioned the opportunity that this was something I had to do,” Douglass Morgan said. “I just had to make sure that, one, it was the best thing for me and my family and, two, the best for the Raiders organization. After everything they’ve gone through during their journey and transition (from Oakland, California, to Las Vegas in 2020), I needed to be sure I could be the stabilizing force in the front office that Mark was seeking.”

Las Vegas Raiders employees

If Douglass Morgan had any doubts about taking the job, they were erased when Davis told her the employees would be the first to learn about the historic hire.

“As we were talking about my start date, he told me multiple times, ‘Before we announce anything (publicly), you need to meet with the employees first. They need to see you, they need to hear from you, and they need to hear from me as to why I selected you to be our next president,’” she said. “That was very telling.”

She came to the job with a list of goals. Short term: bring stability to the front office and enhance communication among departments. Long term: continue to grow the value of the franchise, offer the best fan experience in the NFL at Allegiant Stadium, and have the franchise recognized as one of the best places to work.

Douglass Morgan grew up in blue-collar East Las Vegas. Her father, Gilbert, was a U.S. Air Force master sergeant. Her mother, Kil Cha, was a keno runner of Korean descent who worked at multiple legendary Las Vegas casinos.

“It wasn’t my specific dream to be the president of an NFL team,” she said. “Because I never saw it.”

Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan, Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson, Nev.

At first, she thought she’d become a journalist. “Connie Chung definitely was a role model for us,” Douglass Morgan said of the veteran television newswoman who was the first Asian woman to anchor a national network’s daily evening news.

Her interest shifted to the law after watching the impeachment of President Bill Clinton in 1998 and attending a constitutional law class. She graduated in 2003 with a law degree from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

“My parents were there, and I could sense their thoughts were, ‘Yes, we know she graduated from law school, but what does that mean?’”

It means she’s now a role model with another goal — this one a bit more personal. It ties back to a quote from children’s advocate Marian Wright Edelman that Douglass Morgan holds dear: “You can’t be what you can’t see.”

Black role model, NFL president

A few years ago, young Black girls living in Nevada might not have seen themselves becoming a city attorney or corporate leader or heading the regulatory body that oversees the state’s most important industry.

A few months ago, no young Black girls may have seen themselves becoming the president of an NFL franchise.

Thanks to Douglass Morgan, those girls can more easily envision the possibilities — and, hopefully, much more.

“Understanding that my position here with the Raiders might hopefully inspire others, it’s very humbling," she said. "It’s also one of the proudest moments of my life.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Raiders' Sandra Douglass Morgan is the first Black woman NFL president