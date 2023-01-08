Who will the Las Vegas Raiders play in 2023? Here are the home and away opponents

The 2022 NFL season for the Las Vegas Raiders ended after a 31-13 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday afternoon.

No playoffs. Nothing for the Raiders. But at least the Raiders know who they will face in the 2023 NFL season.

Sort of.

One game will determine who is the other Raiders’ opponent at home.

Here’s who The Bee knows the Raiders will face in 2023:

Home: Broncos, Chiefs, Chargers, Patriots, Jets, Packers, Vikings, Steelers or Browns, Giants

Away: Bills, Bears, Broncos, Lions, Chiefs, Chargers, Dolphins, Colts